Premium Experience Options - Golden Victor Awards

11011 W Charleston Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89135, USA

Honor a Hero
$50
Offer a heartfelt acknowledgment of a deserving family’s resilience and courage. Celebrating their journey not only highlights their sacrifices but also inspires our entire community, fostering a deeper appreciation for the challenges and triumphs faced by our heroes and their loved ones. Honor a Hero on the Wall of Honor at the Golden Victor Awards by sending in the following: - Name - Photo - Branch - Story (This is not a ticket)
Photo Op - Single Entry
$250
Early red carpet access with photo opportunities with the stars/
Sponsor a Family of 3
$1,500
Sponsor a family of 3 to attend the Golden Victor Awards.
Sponsor a Family of 5
$2,500
Sponsor a family of 5 to the Golden Victor Awards
October 27 - Seminars & Workshops Pass for 1
$50
Mental health and wellness discussions, seminars, workshops, and offers. Including holistic healing, alternative therapies, fitness, and more! Stories will be told, collaborations will be made.
