DISNEY VACATION GIVEAWAY

🎉🏰 Join the magic with our Disney Vacation Raffle! 🏰🎉





Dreaming of wandering through enchanting castles, meeting beloved characters, and experiencing the wonders of Disney? Your chance is here! For just $10 per ticket, you could win an allotted amount towards tickets and/or hotel to the happiest place on earth.





Every ticket you purchase not only brings you closer to your Disney dreams but also contributes to the pot. The size of the pot is determined by the number of tickets sold, which will be openly viewable for everyone to see. The more tickets sold, the bigger the pot and the grander the prize!





But before you embark on this journey, a few rules apply:





1. Must be at least 18 years old to enter and be a legal resident of the United States. This raffle is open to adults ready to experience the magic of Disney and/or Universal firsthand.

2. By purchasing a ticket, you agree to accept and agree to all rules, regulations, limitations, and restrictions set forth herein.

3. Tickets are $10 for one chance.

4. Winner must use the all the prize money towards booking their Disney or Universal trip, ensuring that your adventure is expertly crafted by our team of experienced travel agents. Prize money can only be used towards Disney resort hotel, tickets, and add-ons at Disney or Universal. (Airfare/Transportation will be separate) Actual prize will be a gift card through our agency. **Must book a Disney/Universal trip by the end of 2025 through our Travel Agency**:

5. If Raffle prize total does not exceed $1,500 by the end of event, the raffle may be extended. In the event that the allotted prize money does not fully cover the cost of the trip, the winner will be responsible for paying the difference.

6. Everything will be transparent. On the day of the drawing, May 31st at 8:00 pm, we will go Facebook live and share our screen to show the entrants, the ticket numbers and will be uploaded to randomizer. We will shuffle the tickets 25 times, and then do the drawing.

7.Winner will be notified by phone, voicemail, text, and email and will have fourteen days to accept the prize. In the event the winner fails to accept the prize, we will be transparent with all participants and hold another drawing for a new winner at a future date to be announced on Facebook.





Mark your calendars for May 31st at 8:00 PM, when we'll draw the lucky winner live! Will it be you? Don't miss out on this chance to turn your Disney dreams into reality.





Purchase your raffle tickets now and let the countdown to enchantment begin! ✨🎟️✨



When you purchase your raffle ticket and it asks for the donation, click other and put $0. It is not required to leave a donation.