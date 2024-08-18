Mrs. B's Toy Shoppe Volunteer form 2024

We're looking for someone Jolly that will bring smiles to the children's faces. Please submit your request to be Santa. Once submitted you will undergo a background check and a copy of your driver's license will need to be provided.
We're looking for someone Jolly that will bring smiles to the children's faces. Please submit your request to be Santa. Once submitted you will undergo a background check and a copy of your driver's license will need to be provided.
🌟 Early Bird Elf
Free
Join us at 8am to set up for the event.
Join us at 8am to set up for the event.
🎁 Elf Shopper
Free
Join us at 8 am to assist with setting up of toys. Once the event starts you will be responsible for assiting a child to pick a toy to take home! You can also be assigned to check families in
Join us at 8 am to assist with setting up of toys. Once the event starts you will be responsible for assiting a child to pick a toy to take home! You can also be assigned to check families in
✨ Hot Cocoa Bar Elf
Free
Join us at 8 am to assist with setting up of the hot CoCo Bar. Once the event starts you will be responisble for distributing hot coco to the kids and families.
Join us at 8 am to assist with setting up of the hot CoCo Bar. Once the event starts you will be responisble for distributing hot coco to the kids and families.
🎁 Wrapping Station Elf
Free
Join us at 8 am to assist with setting up. Once the event starts you will be responsible for assiting families to wrap any toys or gifts they might have.
Join us at 8 am to assist with setting up. Once the event starts you will be responsible for assiting families to wrap any toys or gifts they might have.
📸 Social Elf
Free
Take photos during the event and share them on social media to help spread the word and the joy!
Take photos during the event and share them on social media to help spread the word and the joy!
🎄 Welcome Elf
Free
Greet and check in families as they arrive to ensure they get the full holiday experience.
Greet and check in families as they arrive to ensure they get the full holiday experience.
🧹 Break Down Elf
Free
Help us clean up after the event so we can finish the day strong!
Help us clean up after the event so we can finish the day strong!
🥩 Food Distribution Elf
Free
– Pass out hams and grocery bags to parents so they can enjoy a festive meal at home.
– Pass out hams and grocery bags to parents so they can enjoy a festive meal at home.
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