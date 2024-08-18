Mrs. B's Toy Shoppe Volunteer form 2024

We're looking for someone Jolly that will bring smiles to the children's faces. Please submit your request to be Santa. Once submitted you will undergo a background check and a copy of your driver's license will need to be provided.

We're looking for someone Jolly that will bring smiles to the children's faces. Please submit your request to be Santa. Once submitted you will undergo a background check and a copy of your driver's license will need to be provided.

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