Mrs. B's Table

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Mrs. B's Table

About this event

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Mrs. B's Toy Shoppe Volunteer form 2024

216 E Florida Ave

Hemet, CA 92543, USA

Add a donation for Mrs. B's Table

$

Santa
Free
We're looking for someone Jolly that will bring smiles to the children's faces. Please submit your request to be Santa. Once submitted you will undergo a background check and a copy of your driver's license will need to be provided.
🌟 Early Bird Elf
Free
Join us at 8am to set up for the event.
🎁 Elf Shopper
Free
Join us at 8 am to assist with setting up of toys. Once the event starts you will be responsible for assiting a child to pick a toy to take home! You can also be assigned to check families in
✨ Hot Cocoa Bar Elf
Free
Join us at 8 am to assist with setting up of the hot CoCo Bar. Once the event starts you will be responisble for distributing hot coco to the kids and families.
🎁 Wrapping Station Elf
Free
Join us at 8 am to assist with setting up. Once the event starts you will be responsible for assiting families to wrap any toys or gifts they might have.
📸 Social Elf
Free
Take photos during the event and share them on social media to help spread the word and the joy!
🎄 Welcome Elf
Free
Greet and check in families as they arrive to ensure they get the full holiday experience.
🧹 Break Down Elf
Free
Help us clean up after the event so we can finish the day strong!
🥩 Food Distribution Elf
Free
– Pass out hams and grocery bags to parents so they can enjoy a festive meal at home.

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