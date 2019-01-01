Ripples of Transformation: A Reception for Clean Water in Rural Rwanda

Welcome to the ticket page for the fundraiser reception, Ripples of Transformation in Rural Rwanda! Space is limited! Tickets: $20 for students, $50 for supporters, and $100 for donors. This event will feature a silent auction of framed black and white photographs of rural Rwanda by Ben Katz, MUG Youth Board Co-Chair, and a special gift basket raffle. Also for sale will be Rwandan coffee by Yego Coffee, pottery by Kaila Braley, and MUG's Soap for Hope. Join us for an afternoon filled with impactful discussion, inspiring art, and a big step towards clean water for rural Rwanda.





Getting there: The Prudential Center is accessible via the Green Line (E) and the Orange Line as well as the 39 bus. Public parking available in the Pru Garage and street parking.





Location info: Upon entering the Prudential Center, head towards the offices located in the center of the mall behind glass doors. Present ID to the security desk for entry and ask for directions to the Partners in Health office.





If you have any questions or concerns, contact the emails below:





[email protected]

[email protected]







