Wilmington KSA Store

ITEM MUST BE SPECIALLY ORDERED, THIS ITEM IS NOT PERSONALIZED





Scottish Rite 50 Year Member Cap (Southern Jurisdiction): Made of Light Blue faille material, hard sides and soft top, Light Blue and gold braid, finished with double-headed eagle buttons and fine rayon cord. The 50 Year emblem is hand embroidered directly onto the cap (not a sewn-on patch), in gold bullion with a Silk embroidered wreath. The interior is interlined and lined in fine light blue satin. A name card window is sewn inside and includes a card for your identification.