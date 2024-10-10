Wilmington KSA Store

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Wilmington Chapter KSA Initiation Fee
Wilmington Chapter KSA yearly dues
ITEM MUST BE SPECIALLY ORDERED, THIS ITEM IS NOT PERSONALIZED
Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Cap (Southern Jurisdiction): Made of Black faille material, hard sides and soft top, black and gold braid, finished with double-headed eagle buttons and fine rayon cord. The Scottish Rite eagle is hand embroidered directly onto the cap (not a sewn-on patch), in gold bullion. The interior is interlined and lined in black satin. A name card window is sewn inside and includes a card for your identification.
ITEM MUST BE SPECIALLY ORDERED, THIS ITEM IS NOT PERSONALIZED
Scottish Rite 50 Year Member Cap (Southern Jurisdiction): Made of Light Blue faille material, hard sides and soft top, Light Blue and gold braid, finished with double-headed eagle buttons and fine rayon cord. The 50 Year emblem is hand embroidered directly onto the cap (not a sewn-on patch), in gold bullion with a Silk embroidered wreath. The interior is interlined and lined in fine light blue satin. A name card window is sewn inside and includes a card for your identification.
ITEM MUST BE SPECIALLY ORDERED, THIS ITEM IS NOT PERSONALIZED
Scottish Rite Knight Commander Court of Honour Cap (Southern Jurisdiction): Made of Red faille material, hard sides and soft top, red and gold braid, finished with double-headed eagle buttons and fine rayon cord. The K.C.C.H. emblem is hand embroidered directly onto the cap (not a sewn-on patch), in gold bullion. The interior is interlined and lined in fine red satin. A name card window is sewn inside and includes a card for your identification.
ITEM MUST BE SPECIALLY ORDERED, THIS ITEM IS NOT PERSONALIZED
Scottish Rite 33rd Degree Inspector General Honorary Cap (Southern Jurisdiction): Made of White faille material, hard sides and soft top, white and gold braid, finished with double-headed eagle buttons and fine rayon cord. The 33rd Degree Patriarchal Cross is hand embroidered directly onto the cap (not a sewn-on patch), in gold bullion. The interior is interlined and lined in fine purple satin. A name card window is sewn inside and includes a card for your identification.
ITEM MUST BE SPECIALLY ORDERED, THIS ITEM IS NOT PERSONALIZED
Sovereign Grand Inspector General Cap (Southern Jurisdiction): Made of Purple Silk material, Soft Top, Dark Purple Velvet band, trimmed in metallic Gold lace with hand embroidered bullion vine work, finished with double-headed eagle buttons and fine rayon cord. The Cross emblem is hand embroidered directly onto the cap (not a sewn-on patch), in gold bullion. The interior is interlined and lined in fine purple satin. A name card window is sewn inside and includes a card for your identification.
ITEM MUST BE SPECIALLY ORDERED, THIS ITEM IS NOT PERSONALIZED
33rd Degree Scottish Rite Sovereign Grand Commander Cap: Made of Lavender faille material, hard sides, Royal Purple and gold braid with hand embroidered bullion vine work, finished with the Triple Cross, eagle buttons and fine rayon cord. The Triple Cross emblem is hand embroidered directly onto the cap (not a sewn-on patch), in gold bullion. The interior is interlined and lined in fine purple satin. A name card window is sewn inside and includes a card for your identification.
Scottish Rite Supreme Council 50 Year Award - Southern Jurisdiction; Measures 1-1/4"; Two posts with Yellow Rubber Clutches
Scottish Rite Cap Case in Black simulated leather with black interior lining, zipper closure and molded plastic, hinged handle.
Scottish Rite Cap Case in Red simulated leather with black interior lining, zipper closure and molded plastic, hinged handle.
Scottish Rite Cap Case in White simulated leather with black interior lining, zipper closure and molded plastic, hinged handle.
Scottish Rite Replacement Cap Cord; Adjustable with Acorn Knots in yellow-gold cordage; Perfect for replacing your worn or damaged cap cord.
Replacement Hackle for KSA Sir Knights
Replacement Hackle for KSA Knight in the South
Replacement Hackle for KSA Knight in the West
Replacement Hackle for KSA First Knight
Replacement Hackle for KSA Past Frist Knight
KSA Knight who has been honored with the KCCH
Replacement Hackle for KSA 33° Knights
Replacement Hackle for KSA Current line Officer
Replacement Hackle for KSA Store Manager
KSA Glengarry Plain (Black)
KSA Honorary KCCH Knight
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