Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite Wilmington

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Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite Wilmington

About this shop

Wilmington KSA Store

$1
$1
$5
$5
$10
$10
$20
$20
$50
$50
$100
$100
Wilmington Chapter KSA Initiation Fee item
Wilmington Chapter KSA Initiation Fee
$225

Wilmington Chapter KSA Initiation Fee

Wilmington Chapter KSA Yearly Dues item
Wilmington Chapter KSA Yearly Dues
$25

Wilmington Chapter KSA yearly dues

32° Master of the Royal Secret Cap item
32° Master of the Royal Secret Cap
$75

ITEM MUST BE SPECIALLY ORDERED, THIS ITEM IS NOT PERSONALIZED


Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Cap (Southern Jurisdiction): Made of Black faille material, hard sides and soft top, black and gold braid, finished with double-headed eagle buttons and fine rayon cord. The Scottish Rite eagle is hand embroidered directly onto the cap (not a sewn-on patch), in gold bullion. The interior is interlined and lined in black satin. A name card window is sewn inside and includes a card for your identification.

32° Master of the Royal Secret 50 Year Member Cap item
32° Master of the Royal Secret 50 Year Member Cap
$80

ITEM MUST BE SPECIALLY ORDERED, THIS ITEM IS NOT PERSONALIZED


Scottish Rite 50 Year Member Cap (Southern Jurisdiction): Made of Light Blue faille material, hard sides and soft top, Light Blue and gold braid, finished with double-headed eagle buttons and fine rayon cord. The 50 Year emblem is hand embroidered directly onto the cap (not a sewn-on patch), in gold bullion with a Silk embroidered wreath. The interior is interlined and lined in fine light blue satin. A name card window is sewn inside and includes a card for your identification.

32° Knight Commander Court of Honour Cap item
32° Knight Commander Court of Honour Cap
$85

ITEM MUST BE SPECIALLY ORDERED, THIS ITEM IS NOT PERSONALIZED


Scottish Rite Knight Commander Court of Honour Cap (Southern Jurisdiction): Made of Red faille material, hard sides and soft top, red and gold braid, finished with double-headed eagle buttons and fine rayon cord. The K.C.C.H. emblem is hand embroidered directly onto the cap (not a sewn-on patch), in gold bullion. The interior is interlined and lined in fine red satin. A name card window is sewn inside and includes a card for your identification.

33° Degree Inspector General Honorary Cap item
33° Degree Inspector General Honorary Cap
$90

ITEM MUST BE SPECIALLY ORDERED, THIS ITEM IS NOT PERSONALIZED


Scottish Rite 33rd Degree Inspector General Honorary Cap (Southern Jurisdiction): Made of White faille material, hard sides and soft top, white and gold braid, finished with double-headed eagle buttons and fine rayon cord. The 33rd Degree Patriarchal Cross is hand embroidered directly onto the cap (not a sewn-on patch), in gold bullion. The interior is interlined and lined in fine purple satin. A name card window is sewn inside and includes a card for your identification.

33° Sovereign Grand Inspector General Cap item
33° Sovereign Grand Inspector General Cap
$140

ITEM MUST BE SPECIALLY ORDERED, THIS ITEM IS NOT PERSONALIZED


Sovereign Grand Inspector General Cap (Southern Jurisdiction): Made of Purple Silk material, Soft Top, Dark Purple Velvet band, trimmed in metallic Gold lace with hand embroidered bullion vine work, finished with double-headed eagle buttons and fine rayon cord. The Cross emblem is hand embroidered directly onto the cap (not a sewn-on patch), in gold bullion. The interior is interlined and lined in fine purple satin. A name card window is sewn inside and includes a card for your identification.

33° Sovereign Grand Commander Cap item
33° Sovereign Grand Commander Cap
$150

ITEM MUST BE SPECIALLY ORDERED, THIS ITEM IS NOT PERSONALIZED


33rd Degree Scottish Rite Sovereign Grand Commander Cap: Made of Lavender faille material, hard sides, Royal Purple and gold braid with hand embroidered bullion vine work, finished with the Triple Cross, eagle buttons and fine rayon cord. The Triple Cross emblem is hand embroidered directly onto the cap (not a sewn-on patch), in gold bullion. The interior is interlined and lined in fine purple satin. A name card window is sewn inside and includes a card for your identification.

50 Year Award Cap Badge item
50 Year Award Cap Badge
$20

Scottish Rite Supreme Council 50 Year Award - Southern Jurisdiction; Measures 1-1/4"; Two posts with Yellow Rubber Clutches

32° Master of the Royal Secret Hat Box item
32° Master of the Royal Secret Hat Box
$60

Scottish Rite Cap Case in Black simulated leather with black interior lining, zipper closure and molded plastic, hinged handle.

32° Knight Commander Court of Honour Hat Box item
32° Knight Commander Court of Honour Hat Box
$60

Scottish Rite Cap Case in Red simulated leather with black interior lining, zipper closure and molded plastic, hinged handle.

33° Degree Inspector General Honorary Hat Box item
33° Degree Inspector General Honorary Hat Box
$60

Scottish Rite Cap Case in White simulated leather with black interior lining, zipper closure and molded plastic, hinged handle.

Replacement Cap Cord item
Replacement Cap Cord
$25

Scottish Rite Replacement Cap Cord; Adjustable with Acorn Knots in yellow-gold cordage; Perfect for replacing your worn or damaged cap cord.

KSA Sir Knight Hackle item
KSA Sir Knight Hackle
$25

Replacement Hackle for KSA Sir Knights

KSA Knight in the South item
KSA Knight in the South
$25

Replacement Hackle for KSA Knight in the South

KSA Knight in the West item
KSA Knight in the West
$25

Replacement Hackle for KSA Knight in the West

KSA First Knight item
KSA First Knight
$25

Replacement Hackle for KSA First Knight

KSA Past First Knight item
KSA Past First Knight
$25

Replacement Hackle for KSA Past Frist Knight

KSA KCCH Knight item
KSA KCCH Knight
$25

KSA Knight who has been honored with the KCCH

KSA Past First Knight KCCH item
KSA Past First Knight KCCH
$25
KSA 33° Knight item
KSA 33° Knight
$25

Replacement Hackle for KSA 33° Knights

KSA Current Line Officer item
KSA Current Line Officer
$25

Replacement Hackle for KSA Current line Officer

KSA Store Manager item
KSA Store Manager
$25

Replacement Hackle for KSA Store Manager

KSA Glengarry Plain (Black) item
KSA Glengarry Plain (Black)
$65

KSA Glengarry Plain (Black)

KSA Honorary KCCH Knight item
KSA Honorary KCCH Knight
$75

KSA Honorary KCCH Knight

KSA Honoary 33° Knight item
KSA Honoary 33° Knight
$75

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