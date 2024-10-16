Friends Of The Pittsfield Council On Aging: Whimsical Wooden Dollhouse Raffle
1 Whimsical Dollhouse Raffle Ticket
$5
This option allows you to purchase 1 ticket for entry into the Whimsical Wooden Dollhouse Raffle. Please note that tickets are non-refundable, and if you're the lucky winner, the prize must be claimed in person within 30 days after the drawing.
Pickup location: 330 North St. Pittsfield, MA.
The raffle ends on December 31st, 2024, at 11:59:59 PM. If 200 tickets are not sold by that time, the raffle end date will be extended until we reach 200 tickets sold.
This option allows you to purchase 1 ticket for entry into the Whimsical Wooden Dollhouse Raffle. Please note that tickets are non-refundable, and if you're the lucky winner, the prize must be claimed in person within 30 days after the drawing.
Pickup location: 330 North St. Pittsfield, MA.
The raffle ends on December 31st, 2024, at 11:59:59 PM. If 200 tickets are not sold by that time, the raffle end date will be extended until we reach 200 tickets sold.
But 5 get 1 Free: Whimsical Dollhouse Raffle Ticket
$25
This includes 6 tickets
This option allows you to purchase 5 tickets and receive 1 additional ticket for free, granting you entry into the Whimsical Wooden Dollhouse Raffle. Please note that tickets are non-refundable, and if you're the lucky winner, the prize must be claimed in person within 30 days after the drawing.
Pickup location: 330 North St. Pittsfield, MA.
The raffle ends on December 31st, 2024, at 11:59:59 PM. If 200 tickets are not sold by that time, the raffle end date will be extended until we reach 200 tickets sold.
This option allows you to purchase 5 tickets and receive 1 additional ticket for free, granting you entry into the Whimsical Wooden Dollhouse Raffle. Please note that tickets are non-refundable, and if you're the lucky winner, the prize must be claimed in person within 30 days after the drawing.
Pickup location: 330 North St. Pittsfield, MA.
The raffle ends on December 31st, 2024, at 11:59:59 PM. If 200 tickets are not sold by that time, the raffle end date will be extended until we reach 200 tickets sold.
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