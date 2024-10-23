AGUA Sprint Clinic: Spectator Seats

Your spectator ticket to the AGUA Sprint Clinic is more than just access to watch Olympic champions in action—it's a charitable donation that supports the Stand By Me Foundation's mission. Proceeds from your ticket will help fund swim clinics for underserved communities, ensuring that children from all backgrounds can access swim programs. Witness world-class athletes and make a difference in the lives of future swimmers!

Your spectator ticket to the AGUA Sprint Clinic is more than just access to watch Olympic champions in action—it's a charitable donation that supports the Stand By Me Foundation's mission. Proceeds from your ticket will help fund swim clinics for underserved communities, ensuring that children from all backgrounds can access swim programs. Witness world-class athletes and make a difference in the lives of future swimmers!

More details...