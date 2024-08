We have 4 baskets to raffle off.





1. Whiskey Bourbon + Cigars

2 Bottles of Whiskey

2 Bottles of Bourbon

Sample Pack of 36 Cigars





2. Absolutely Ridiculous

1 Sliding Mitt

1 Elbow Guard

16 Packs of Baseball Cards

$50 Dicks Gift Card

2 Dicks Coupon Book





3. Scratchers

$300 worth of Scratchers





4. Bath and Body Works

White Tea & Sage Candle

White Tea & Sage Soap

Tiki Beach Candle

$25 Bath & Body Works Gift Card

$50 Eyelash Gift Card by EYLA Lashes

$200 value