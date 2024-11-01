RecoveryWerks! Luncheon Gala with Special Guest: Jake the Snake Roberts

A-show sponsorship directly supports teens and young adults in Comal County by funding 2 months of individual counseling, peer recovery coaching, and therapeutic sober social activities. Includes prominent logo placement, mentions in marketing materials, and VIP seating for up to 6.
Body Slam Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Body Slam sponsorship helps eradicate the stigma of addiction through client education classes and community events while highlighting the importance of seeking help early. Includes benefits like logo placement on event materials, website & social media mentions, and table for 6.
Iron Man Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Iron Man sponsors helps fund onsite recovery support services at Comal County Jail Day Treatment Program, SJRC, Comal Crisis Center, and our local schools. Includes recognition in event materials, website, and social media, plus a table for 6.
Super Star Sponsor
$750
Super Star sponsors keeps the lights on for a month so we're not providing services in the dark. Includes recognition in event materials, website, and social media, and 3 seats at event.
Individual Ticket
$115
Includes a fabulous meal at the McKenna Event Center and the opportunity to see Jake the Snake in person.
