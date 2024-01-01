2024 FC Pride in the Park

FC Pride in the Park returns for our 4th year to celebrate and connect the LGBTQIA+ community in the Fox Chapel Area and beyond! FC Pride is a youth-centered, family-focused Pride event. All are welcome to attend!





What to expect:

Drag Story Hour featuring Akasha L. Van Cartier

Line Dance Instruction with 412 Step

Music featuring DJ coco bee

Performances by Glitterbox Theater and Riverfront Theater Group

Royal Court featuring Andi, Max Starvania and Miss Demeanor

Crafts, Games, and Activities

Kayak Demo with 3 Rivers Outdoor Co.

Vendor Fair featuring 18 LGBTQIA+ artists and makers.

Canvas Painting w/ Positive Painting Project

Community Art Project with Ketchup City Creative and Scrapwerks

Button Making & Crafts w/ Cooper Siegel and Sharpsburg Community Library

Pride Hair Tinsel (12+) and Hair Glitter (all ages) w/ Spectrum Salon

Nail Art w/ Daisy Beauty Salon

STEAM activity table with Assemble PGH

Jewelry Making with Zapata Studios

Clothing Swap

LGBTQIA+ Community Resources

Food & Drink

And More!! Pride in the Park is for all ages to enjoy.

View our event website at www.fcprideinthepark.com for details and follow @fcprideinthepark on Facebook and Instagram.