2024 FC Pride in the Park

285 River Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15215, USA

FC Pride in the Park returns for our 4th year to celebrate and connect the LGBTQIA+ community in the Fox Chapel Area and beyond! FC Pride is a youth-centered, family-focused Pride event. All are welcome to attend! 


What to expect: 

  • Drag Story Hour featuring Akasha L. Van Cartier 
  • Line Dance Instruction with 412 Step 
  • Music featuring DJ coco bee
  • Performances by Glitterbox Theater and Riverfront Theater Group 
  • Royal Court featuring Andi, Max Starvania and Miss Demeanor 
  • Crafts, Games, and Activities
  • Kayak Demo with 3 Rivers Outdoor Co. 
  • Vendor Fair featuring 18 LGBTQIA+ artists and makers. 
  • Canvas Painting w/ Positive Painting Project
  • Community Art Project with Ketchup City Creative and Scrapwerks
  • Button Making & Crafts w/ Cooper Siegel and Sharpsburg Community Library 
  • Pride Hair Tinsel (12+) and Hair Glitter (all ages) w/ Spectrum Salon
  • Nail Art w/ Daisy Beauty Salon
  • STEAM activity table with Assemble PGH
  • Jewelry Making with Zapata Studios
  • Clothing Swap
  • LGBTQIA+ Community Resources
  • Food & Drink
  • And More!! Pride in the Park is for all ages to enjoy.

View our event website at www.fcprideinthepark.com for details and follow @fcprideinthepark on Facebook and Instagram.

