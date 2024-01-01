2024 FC Pride in the Park

FC Pride in the Park returns for our 4th year to celebrate and connect the LGBTQIA+ community in the Fox Chapel Area and beyond! FC Pride is a youth-centered, family-focused Pride event. All are welcome to attend!
What to expect:
- Drag Story Hour featuring Akasha L. Van Cartier
- Line Dance Instruction with 412 Step
- Music featuring DJ coco bee
- Performances by Glitterbox Theater and Riverfront Theater Group
- Royal Court featuring Andi, Max Starvania and Miss Demeanor
- Crafts, Games, and Activities
- Kayak Demo with 3 Rivers Outdoor Co.
- Vendor Fair featuring 18 LGBTQIA+ artists and makers.
- Canvas Painting w/ Positive Painting Project
- Community Art Project with Ketchup City Creative and Scrapwerks
- Button Making & Crafts w/ Cooper Siegel and Sharpsburg Community Library
- Pride Hair Tinsel (12+) and Hair Glitter (all ages) w/ Spectrum Salon
- Nail Art w/ Daisy Beauty Salon
- STEAM activity table with Assemble PGH
- Jewelry Making with Zapata Studios
- Clothing Swap
- LGBTQIA+ Community Resources
- Food & Drink
- And More!! Pride in the Park is for all ages to enjoy.
View our event website at www.fcprideinthepark.com for details and follow @fcprideinthepark on Facebook and Instagram.