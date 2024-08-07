Raider Pride Booster Club Inc Memberships 2024

Add on: Dedicated Spot for Football Reserved Parking Lot
$100
Valid for one year
Your name will be painted on a spot in the reserved parking lot. For home Sunnyvale Varsity football games only.
Add on: Parking Pass for Football Reserved Parking Lot
$50
Valid for one year
Entry into the reserved parking lot to park in any opened, unmarked spot. For home Sunnyvale Varsity football games only.
Add on: FIVE Concession Meal Tickets
$60
Valid for one year
Concession meal tickets can be used at our outside concession stands anytime throughout the 2024-2025 school year. (Varsity, JV, Freshman, MS, & SRYSA football, soccer, baseball, softball and track) Each ticket can be redeemed for one drink, entree and side.
Add on: TEN Concession Meal Tickets
$100
Valid for one year
Concession meal tickets can be used at our outside concession stands anytime throughout the 2024-2025 school year. (Varsity, JV, Freshman, MS, & SRYSA football, soccer, baseball, softball and track) Each ticket can be redeemed for one drink, entree and side.
Add a donation for Raider Pride Booster Club Inc
$
