The New Tenth Presents: A Winter Extravaganza

General Admission includes a VIP Gift Bag filled with curated items and special mementos to remember the night, Gourmet Dinner, Live Entertainment, participate in our silent auction, featuring an array of exclusive items and experiences, and complimentary parking for added convenience and ease of access.
Double Occupancy + Met GALA - Paid in Full
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
General Admission includes entry to the Gala,
Gourmet Dinner, Live Entertainment, participate in our silent auction, featuring an array of exclusive items and experiences, with proceeds supporting our senior community programs and Intergenerational Activities
Single Occupancy + Met GALA - Paid in full
$875
General Admission includes entry to the Gala,
Gourmet Dinner, Live Entertainment, participate in our silent auction, featuring an array of exclusive items and experiences, with proceeds supporting our senior community programs and Intergenerational Activities
Met Gala VIP ONLY
$200
VIP Admission includes Priority Seating, a VIP Gift Bag filled with curated items and special mementos to remember the night, Gourmet Dinner, Live Entertainment, participate in our silent auction, featuring an array of exclusive items and experiences.
Met Gala General Admission ONLY
$150
General Admission includes entry to the Gala,
Gourmet Dinner, Live Entertainment, participate in our silent auction, featuring an array of exclusive items and experiences, with proceeds supporting our senior community programs and Intergenerational Activities
Met Gala Deposit ONLY
$50
A $50.00 non-refundable deposit will allow you to secure your seat for the GALA ONLY
Met Gala - General Admission- 2nd payment
$100
General Admission includes entry to the Gala,
Gourmet Dinner, Live Entertainment, participate in our silent auction, featuring an array of exclusive items and experiences, with proceeds supporting our senior community programs and Intergenerational Activities
Triple Occupancy- Initial Deposit
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
Initial Deposit: 30% of the total cost upon registration (due immediately to secure a spot).
Double Occupancy - Initial Deposit
$390
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Initial Deposit: 30% of the total cost upon registration (due immediately to secure a spot).
Single Occupancy- Initial Deposit
$203
Initial Deposit: 30% of the total cost upon registration (due immediately to secure a spot).
