High School Band Boosters

Offered by

High School Band Boosters

About this shop

CPHS Band Booster Sponsorships

Diamond Level item
Diamond Level
$3,750

Additional Customized Recognition throughout the school year.

Band Trailer Logo: Extra Large Logo (2x size of other sponsorship levels) with optional web address

Sponsor Display Board: Featured at all booster parent meetings, special events and concerts (where allowed)

Shout Outs: Halftime at all football games, all band booster parent meetings, all band concerts

Social Media: 6 enhanced posts on the band boosters social media accounts facebook.com/cphsband, instagram.com/cedarparkhsband (Sponsor to provide content); listed and tagged in regular social media sponsor posts. 

Full Page Ad: Concert Season Program (Sponsor to provide content) 

Website Listing (Home page cedarparkbands.org): XL Logo (2x size of other sponsorship levels); name, contact info and 250 character bio (Sponsor to provide content)

Newsletter: Included in the Sponsor Section of CPHS Band Booster Band Weekly Newsletter 

Tax Receipt 

Spirit Wear: Access to sponsor-specific spirit wear and merchandise offerings

Appreciation Photo Display of the Cedar Park Band


Platinum Level item
Platinum Level
$2,500

Band Trailer Logo: Large Logo

Sponsor Display Board: Featured at all booster parent meetings, special events and concerts (where allowed)

Shout Outs: Halftime at all football games, all band booster parent meetings, all band concerts

Social Media: 4 enhanced posts on the band boosters social media accounts facebook.com/cphsband, instagram.com/cedarparkhsband (Sponsor to provide content); listed and tagged in regular social media sponsor posts. 

Half Page Ad: Concert Season Program (Sponsor to provide content) 

Website Listing (Home page cedarparkbands.org): Large Logo; name, contact info and 150 character bio (Sponsor to provide content)

Newsletter: Included in the Sponsor Section of CPHS Band Booster Band Weekly Newsletter 

Tax Receipt 

Spirit Wear: Access to sponsor-specific spirit wear and merchandise offerings

Appreciation Photo Display of the Cedar Park Band


Gold Level item
Gold Level
$1,000

Sponsor Display Board: Featured at all booster parent meetings, special events and concerts (where allowed)

Shout Outs: Halftime at all football games, all band booster parent meetings, all band concerts

Social Media: 2 enhanced posts on the band boosters social media accounts facebook.com/cphsband, instagram.com/cedarparkhsband (Sponsor to provide content); listed and tagged in regular social media sponsor posts. 

Program: Name, logo and contact info listed in Concert Season Program (Sponsor to provide content) 

Website Listing (Home page cedarparkbands.org): Medium Logo; name, contact info and 75 character bio (Sponsor to provide content)

Newsletter: Included in the Sponsor Section of CPHS Band Booster Band Weekly Newsletter 

Tax Receipt 

Spirit Wear: Access to sponsor-specific spirit wear and merchandise offerings

Appreciation Photo Display of the Cedar Park Band


Silver Level item
Silver Level
$500

Shout Outs: All band booster parent meetings, all band concerts

Program: Name, logo and contact info listed in Concert Season Program (Sponsor to provide content) 

Website Listing (Home page cedarparkbands.org): Small Logo; name and contact info (Sponsor to provide content)

Newsletter: Included in the Sponsor Section of CPHS Band Booster Band Weekly Newsletter 

Tax Receipt 

Spirit Wear: Access to sponsor-specific spirit wear and merchandise offerings

Appreciation Photo Display of the Cedar Park Band


Bronze Level item
Bronze Level
$250

Program: Name listed in Concert Season Program

Website Listing (Home page cedarparkbands.org): Name and contact info (Sponsor to provide content)

Newsletter: Included in the Sponsor Section of CPHS Band Booster Band Weekly Newsletter 

Tax Receipt 

Spirit Wear: Access to sponsor-specific spirit wear and merchandise offerings

Add a donation for High School Band Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!