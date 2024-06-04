CPHS Band Booster Sponsorships

Additional Customized Recognition throughout the school year.

Band Trailer Logo: Extra Large Logo (2x size of other sponsorship levels) with optional web address

Sponsor Display Board: Featured at all booster parent meetings, special events and concerts (where allowed)

Shout Outs: Halftime at all football games, all band booster parent meetings, all band concerts

Social Media: 6 enhanced posts on the band boosters social media accounts facebook.com/cphsband , instagram.com/cedarparkhsband (Sponsor to provide content); listed and tagged in regular social media sponsor posts.

Full Page Ad: Concert Season Program (Sponsor to provide content)

Website Listing (Home page cedarparkbands.org ): XL Logo (2x size of other sponsorship levels); name, contact info and 250 character bio (Sponsor to provide content)

Newsletter: Included in the Sponsor Section of CPHS Band Booster Band Weekly Newsletter

Tax Receipt

Spirit Wear: Access to sponsor-specific spirit wear and merchandise offerings

Appreciation Photo Display of the Cedar Park Band



