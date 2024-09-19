Shepherd’s Eye

RACE 3: St John Pools Race Wager Sheet - A Day at the Races!

14900 FM 2100

Crosby, TX 77532

Race 3 St John Pools Race - Wagers
$2
For Race 3, Sponsored by St John Pools, you will be wagering on who was gets an A FOR EFFORT! Enter in the jockey's number from their bib. $2 per wager. Wagers are unlimited. Wagers stop once the race has ended. Every time you bet and win, you get entered in a drawing to win one of several plants that were donated to our event. Noncash Prizes
