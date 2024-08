Thursday, April 18, 2024

Robert Noland Alumni Pavilion, 4539 Common St, Lake Charles, La 70607

Gates open at 5pm for General Admission

Cook-Off Teams gates open at 9:30 AM (food must be ready by 5:30pm)





Featuring: Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition





General Admission is $30

(includes entry to the event, food tasting, and live band.)

Sign Up Your Team! $100 entry fee

CASH PRIZE FOR PEOPLE'S CHOICE AND JUDGE'S CHOICE