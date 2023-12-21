Christmas Under Star - Vendors

Plus Donate: 1 Box of Water + 1 box of Sodas or Juices INCLUDES: Logo presentation in commercial video at the event (Video created by the Foundation) Recognition for your collaboration your participation Exclusive Interview in the Program: Without Borders with PP. Mention on the Foundation's social networks. The place for the exhibition of your line of business. (does not include tables, chairs or tents)

Plus Donate: 1 Box of Water + 1 box of Sodas or Juices INCLUDES: Logo presentation in commercial video at the event (Video created by the Foundation) Recognition for your collaboration your participation Exclusive Interview in the Program: Without Borders with PP. Mention on the Foundation's social networks. The place for the exhibition of your line of business. (does not include tables, chairs or tents)

More details...