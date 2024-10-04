Logo
2024 OTT.X BUZZ 04-10-2024

Moderator

David Bloom, Senior Contributor, Forbes


Panelists

Julie Dansker, Senior Vice President, Streaming & Content Strategy, Shout! Studios

Bryan Louzil, Vice President, Business Development, Mometu

Lacy Pack, Executive Vice President – Chief Technology Officer, iNDEMAND

Josh Pine, Chief Revenue Officer, XL8

Mike Vorhaus, CEO, Vorhaus Advisors



OTT.X is delighted to host “OTT.X Buzz”, a webinar & podcast series featuring prominent panels of Industry leaders and pundits who will discuss timely current industry topics. 

Panelists will represent a cross-section of disciplines across the industry, creating a unique mix of perspectives and an interesting, informative and entertaining discussion. 

Rather than a single defined topic(s), panelists will use their expertise to take on the latest news, findings, and updates buzzing in the business of OTT. OTT.X Buzz sessions will air live on Wednesdays at 10:00 AM and be available via podcasts.


