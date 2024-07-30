JB Arrowhead Club for Burroughs High School Football
About this shop
2024: Online Bears Shop
A - HAT - Bucket (White)
$15
Provide player # at checkout.
DESCRIPTION: White fabric (100% polyester) bucket style hat personalized with Burroughs football logo and player's number *ONE SIZE FITS MOST"
Provide player # at checkout.
DESCRIPTION: White fabric (100% polyester) bucket style hat personalized with Burroughs football logo and player's number *ONE SIZE FITS MOST"
B - BAG - Personalized Gear Bag
$16
Provide player name and # at checkout DESCRIPTION: 100% Polyester, Quick Dry, Water-resistant (not waterproof) • Size: 13.4” x 16.5” Perfect size to carry your stadium blanket , water bottle, snacks, gym clothes or cleats! • • Features Bear Claw Logo with Player # and Player’s Last Name
Provide player name and # at checkout DESCRIPTION: 100% Polyester, Quick Dry, Water-resistant (not waterproof) • Size: 13.4” x 16.5” Perfect size to carry your stadium blanket , water bottle, snacks, gym clothes or cleats! • • Features Bear Claw Logo with Player # and Player’s Last Name
D- TEE - Unisex RED Personalized Jersey Tee
$37
Provide size, player name and # at checkout
*Optional, add name to front pocket area under football
DESCRIPTION:
• Shirt made by Bella Canvas, Style 3001C(*Shirt brand subject to change based on availability.)
• 100% Cotton Pre-shrunk
• Unisex sizing / Retail Fit
• Add player’s last name and number on the back
• OPTIONAL: Add a name/nickname on the front under the logo
Provide size, player name and # at checkout
*Optional, add name to front pocket area under football
DESCRIPTION:
• Shirt made by Bella Canvas, Style 3001C(*Shirt brand subject to change based on availability.)
• 100% Cotton Pre-shrunk
• Unisex sizing / Retail Fit
• Add player’s last name and number on the back
• OPTIONAL: Add a name/nickname on the front under the logo
E- TEE - Ladies BLACK CLAW Personalized Jersey Tee
$30
Provide size, player # at checkout DESCRIPTION: • Shirt made by Bella Canvas, Ladies Fit V-Neck (Style 6405) (*Shirt brand subject to change based on availability.) • V-Neck - Relaxed Jersey Short Sleeve • 100% Cotton • Features Bear Claw Logo in white • Add Player # on the Bear Claw in Burroughs red
Provide size, player # at checkout DESCRIPTION: • Shirt made by Bella Canvas, Ladies Fit V-Neck (Style 6405) (*Shirt brand subject to change based on availability.) • V-Neck - Relaxed Jersey Short Sleeve • 100% Cotton • Features Bear Claw Logo in white • Add Player # on the Bear Claw in Burroughs red
F - TEE - Unisex BLACK CLAW Personalized Jersey Tee
$30
Provide size and player # at checkout DESCRIPTION: • Shirt made by Bella Canvas, Unisex Standard T-Shirt • 100% Cotton • Features Bear Claw Logo in white • Add Player # on the Bear Claw in Burroughs red
Provide size and player # at checkout DESCRIPTION: • Shirt made by Bella Canvas, Unisex Standard T-Shirt • 100% Cotton • Features Bear Claw Logo in white • Add Player # on the Bear Claw in Burroughs red
G - TEE- Unisex Front POCKET area + SLEEVE Personalized Tee
$30
Provide size and player # at checkout DESCRIPTION: • Unisex Fit (*Shirt brand subject to change based on availability.) • Short Sleeve T-Shirt • 100% Cotton • Features Bear Claw Logo in white, pocket area • Add Player # on the Bear Claw and on sleeve in Burroughs red
Provide size and player # at checkout DESCRIPTION: • Unisex Fit (*Shirt brand subject to change based on availability.) • Short Sleeve T-Shirt • 100% Cotton • Features Bear Claw Logo in white, pocket area • Add Player # on the Bear Claw and on sleeve in Burroughs red
H- TEE - Burroughs Football Mom Short Sleeve
$25
Provide size at checkout DESCRIPTION: • Shirt made by Bella Canvas, Style 3001C(*Shirt brand subject to change based on availability.) • 100% Cotton Pre-shrunk • Unisex sizing / Retail Fit
Provide size at checkout DESCRIPTION: • Shirt made by Bella Canvas, Style 3001C(*Shirt brand subject to change based on availability.) • 100% Cotton Pre-shrunk • Unisex sizing / Retail Fit
I- TEE - Burroughs Football Dad Short Sleeve
$25
Provide size at checkout DESCRIPTION: • Shirt made by Bella Canvas, Style 3001C(*Shirt brand subject to change based on availability.) • 100% Cotton Pre-shrunk • Unisex sizing / Retail Fit •
Provide size at checkout DESCRIPTION: • Shirt made by Bella Canvas, Style 3001C(*Shirt brand subject to change based on availability.) • 100% Cotton Pre-shrunk • Unisex sizing / Retail Fit •
J- TEE - Burroughs Football Grandma Short Sleeve
$25
Provide size at checkout DESCRIPTION: • Shirt made by Bella Canvas, Style 3001C(*Shirt brand subject to change based on availability.) • 100% Cotton Pre-shrunk • Unisex sizing / Retail Fit •
Provide size at checkout DESCRIPTION: • Shirt made by Bella Canvas, Style 3001C(*Shirt brand subject to change based on availability.) • 100% Cotton Pre-shrunk • Unisex sizing / Retail Fit •
K-TEE - Burroughs Football Grandpa Short Sleeve
$25
Provide size at checkout DESCRIPTION: • Shirt made by Bella Canvas, Style 3001C(*Shirt brand subject to change based on availability.) • 100% Cotton Pre-shrunk • Unisex sizing / Retail Fit •
Provide size at checkout DESCRIPTION: • Shirt made by Bella Canvas, Style 3001C(*Shirt brand subject to change based on availability.) • 100% Cotton Pre-shrunk • Unisex sizing / Retail Fit •
L- TEE - Burroughs Football Lil Sister
$20
Provide YOUTH size at checkout DESCRIPTION: • Shirt made by Bella Canvas , Style 3001Y(*Shirt brand subject to change based on availability.) • 100% Cotton Pre-shrunk • Unisex sizing / Retail Fit •
Provide YOUTH size at checkout DESCRIPTION: • Shirt made by Bella Canvas , Style 3001Y(*Shirt brand subject to change based on availability.) • 100% Cotton Pre-shrunk • Unisex sizing / Retail Fit •
M- TEE - Burroughs Football Lil Brother
$20
Provide YOUTH size at checkout DESCRIPTION: • Shirt made by Bella Canvas , Style 3001Y(*Shirt brand subject to change based on availability.) • 100% Cotton Pre-shrunk • Unisex sizing / Retail Fit •
Provide YOUTH size at checkout DESCRIPTION: • Shirt made by Bella Canvas , Style 3001Y(*Shirt brand subject to change based on availability.) • 100% Cotton Pre-shrunk • Unisex sizing / Retail Fit •
N - ADD ON Personalization to purchased Hoodie (avail Sept)
$15
Provide Player Name and # at checkout. Redeem the item to be personalized at the Spirit Wear table. DESCRIPTION: Add your favorite player's last name and number to the back (team jersey format as shown in photo) of any t-shirt or hoodie purchased at the spirit wear table.
Provide Player Name and # at checkout. Redeem the item to be personalized at the Spirit Wear table. DESCRIPTION: Add your favorite player's last name and number to the back (team jersey format as shown in photo) of any t-shirt or hoodie purchased at the spirit wear table.
O - Necklace - Personalized Pendant
$20
Provide Player Name and # (or Burroughs logo choice) at checkout. Unless otherwise noted, we will use the images on file from headshot day or you can submit your own picture.
Provide Player Name and # (or Burroughs logo choice) at checkout. Unless otherwise noted, we will use the images on file from headshot day or you can submit your own picture.
P - Button - Personalized Player Button
$8
Provide Player Name and # at checkout. Personalized pin-back button 2.25". Unless otherwise noted, we will use the images on file from headshot day or you can submit your own picture.
Provide Player Name and # at checkout. Personalized pin-back button 2.25". Unless otherwise noted, we will use the images on file from headshot day or you can submit your own picture.
Q - Button - JBHS Button
$5
Pin-back button 2.25". John Burroughs High School Round Badge Logo
Pin-back button 2.25". John Burroughs High School Round Badge Logo
R - Button - JBHS Football 2024 Button
$5
Pin-back button 2.25". John Burroughs High School Football 2024 with Bear Claw Logo
Pin-back button 2.25". John Burroughs High School Football 2024 with Bear Claw Logo
S - Bracelet - Stainless Steel Football Charm Bracelet
$20
Stainless Steel Charm Bracelets with five football-themed charms. Helmet, Football, I heart football, player and a Bear engraved charm.
Stainless Steel Charm Bracelets with five football-themed charms. Helmet, Football, I heart football, player and a Bear engraved charm.
T - Earrings - Custom Red Tear Drop Burroughs Earrings
$15
Burroughs red tear-drop shape earrings with Bear Claw logo
Burroughs red tear-drop shape earrings with Bear Claw logo
U - Earrings - Game Day Sparkly Dangle Earrings
$10
Lead Free, Hypoallergenic hooks
Lead Free, Hypoallergenic hooks
V - Earrings - Touch Down Sparkly Dangle Earrings
$10
Lead Free, Hypoallergenic hooks
Lead Free, Hypoallergenic hooks
W - Earrings - Mama Bear PU Leather Drop Earrings
$10
Lead Free, Hypoallergenic hooks
Lead Free, Hypoallergenic hooks
X - Earrings - Heart Football Dangle Earrings
$10
Lead Free, Hypoallergenic hooks
Lead Free, Hypoallergenic hooks
Y - HAIR - Football Hair Clip
$5
Z - Sandstone Personalized Car Coasters
$20
Provide Player Name and # at checkout. Unless otherwise noted, we will use the images on file from headshot day or you can submit a different photo for the coasters.
DESCRIPTION: Car Coasters (Set of 2). Made of high-quality absorbent stone ceramic with a gloss finish Specs: 2.56" round x 0.30", with a divot for easy insert and removal
Provide Player Name and # at checkout. Unless otherwise noted, we will use the images on file from headshot day or you can submit a different photo for the coasters.
DESCRIPTION: Car Coasters (Set of 2). Made of high-quality absorbent stone ceramic with a gloss finish Specs: 2.56" round x 0.30", with a divot for easy insert and removal
A1 - Burroughs Football Wind spinner
$25
Decorative outdoor wind spinner with Burroughs Bears design (as seen at the Spirit Wear table).
DESCRIPTION: 10" round, made of durable aluminum metal (lightweight) and is weather-resistant, rust-resistant, an waterproof. Glossy finish, 360 swivel hook included. Personalization available with a personal photo or design.
Decorative outdoor wind spinner with Burroughs Bears design (as seen at the Spirit Wear table).
DESCRIPTION: 10" round, made of durable aluminum metal (lightweight) and is weather-resistant, rust-resistant, an waterproof. Glossy finish, 360 swivel hook included. Personalization available with a personal photo or design.
H1 - Lanyard - Branded Burroughs Football
$8
JBHS Zip-Up Hoodie - Red or White
$40
Stadium Blanket - Personalized
$32
add player name and number at checkout, 2 blanket corner print
100% Polyester Grey Jersey Blanket
60×50 inches (4’2 x 5’)
Soft and lightweight
Large corner designs (Approximately 12" x 12" or best fit for design).
Design is dyed into the fabric and will not wash out.
add player name and number at checkout, 2 blanket corner print
100% Polyester Grey Jersey Blanket
60×50 inches (4’2 x 5’)
Soft and lightweight
Large corner designs (Approximately 12" x 12" or best fit for design).
Design is dyed into the fabric and will not wash out.
Photo Collage Slate
$25
Submit your pics following your order
Submit your pics following your order
Add a donation for JB Arrowhead Club for Burroughs High School Football
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!