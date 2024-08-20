St Paul North Star Chorus

Hosted by

St Paul North Star Chorus

About this event

CLASS REUNION

General admission / Comedy Concert
$20
The concert will include a heaping helping of fishy puns along with performances by the North Star Chorus, our chapter quartets and guest artists Chord Smash! Starting at 3:00, the show venue is North Heights Lutheran Church 1700 West Hiway 96 Arden Hills, MN
Quartet Cabaret
$20
The cabaret will consist of a parade of quartets but no chorus. Seating is casual (general admission). Included with your admission is pizza, soft drinks. A cash bar will also be available. The cabaret begins at 5:30 at VFW Roseville 1145 Woodhill Drive Roseville, MN
Add a donation for St Paul North Star Chorus

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!