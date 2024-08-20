CLASS REUNION

The concert will include a heaping helping of fishy puns along with performances by the North Star Chorus, our chapter quartets and guest artists Chord Smash!
Starting at 3:00, the show venue is
North Heights Lutheran Church
1700 West Hiway 96
Arden Hills, MN
Quartet Cabaret
$20
The cabaret will consist of a parade of quartets but no chorus.
Seating is casual (general admission). Included with your admission is pizza, soft drinks. A cash bar will also be available.
The cabaret begins at 5:30 at
VFW Roseville
1145 Woodhill Drive
Roseville, MN
