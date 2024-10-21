Morrisville Little League Sponsorships 2025

Your business displayed prominently across the players' uniforms.
Receive a team picture plaque at the end of the season to display at your business.
Spots are limited!
Your business displayed prominently across the players' uniforms.
Receive a team picture plaque at the end of the season to display at your business.
Spots are limited!
Banner Sponsorship
$350
No expiration
Your business name/logo displayed, in color, on a 3'x6' vinyl banner displayed on one of the field fences in Williamson Park for the 2025 season.
The banner will be displayed during the spring and summer of the current season.
Your business name/logo displayed, in color, on a 3'x6' vinyl banner displayed on one of the field fences in Williamson Park for the 2025 season.
The banner will be displayed during the spring and summer of the current season.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!