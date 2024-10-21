Morrisville Little League

Morrisville Little League Sponsorships 2025

Team Sponsorship
$350

No expiration

Your business displayed prominently across the players' uniforms. Receive a team picture plaque at the end of the season to display at your business. Spots are limited!
Banner Sponsorship
$350

No expiration

Your business name/logo displayed, in color, on a 3'x6' vinyl banner displayed on one of the field fences in Williamson Park for the 2025 season. The banner will be displayed during the spring and summer of the current season.

