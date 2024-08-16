Long Beach Latino Chamber of Commerce (LBLCC) Membership
Non-Profit | $450.00/year
$450
Valid for one year
Designed for non-profit organizations committed to creating meaningful impact. This membership provides specialized resources, strategic networking opportunities, and community engagement initiatives to help advance your mission, strengthen partnerships, and expand your organization’s reach.
Small Business | $650.00/year
$650
Valid for one year
Perfect for established small businesses looking to expand their network and impact. This membership provides comprehensive benefits including business development services, marketing opportunities, and participation in exclusive events to help your business thrive.
Corporate | $2,500.00/year
$2,500
No expiration
Ideal for large businesses and corporations committed to driving community impact and fostering economic growth. This premium membership provides enhanced brand visibility, exclusive sponsorship opportunities, and strategic partnerships to position your company as a leader within the Latino business community.
Community Member | $150.00/year
$150
No expiration
Perfect for individuals and families who want to support local businesses and actively engage in the community. This membership provides access to free LBLCC events, volunteer opportunities, and educational programs, fostering a stronger connection to the local economy, culture, and entrepreneurial spirit.
