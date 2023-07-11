Purchase Event Tickets for OCLW Chili Cook-Off/Spring Fundraiser 2024

Come hang out with Orange County Living Wage for a chill day of tasting yummy chili recipes whipped up by local amateurs and pros. We've got awesome beer from Steel String Brewery, who's all about that living wage life. Enjoy some rockin' tunes by local sensation Country Cruel, chat with cool living wage employers at their booths – It's a celebration not to be missed!





12:00 pm Let the Competition Begin! Pick up your tasting kit and get your chili on. Drop off your votes.

PLUS: Listen to some great music by Country Cruel! Enjoy some freshly baked desserts. Sample some yummy Steel String Beer. Visit with our Certified Living Wage Employers.

2:00 pm People's Choice Voting Ends.

2:30 pm Winners Announced.

3:00 pm Event End.

















**Zeffy's 100% free platform for nonprofits allows us to fundraise at no cost. They are entirely funded by voluntary contributions and an amount will be suggested to you before you complete your payment. You can always change the amount to one of your choice by selecting "Other" in the dropdown menu.











