2024 Learn to Row Summer

Dates:



Session 1 7/1 - 7/12/24

Session 2: 7/15-7/26/24

Session 3: 7/29-8/9/24 (Held only if needed)

Session 4: 8/19-8/30/24

Time: Monday-Friday, 8:30-11:30 am.

Cost: $300

Location: Niskayuna Boathouse, Aqueduct Park (corner of Balltown and Aquaduct Rd.)

Athletes should wear shorts, tee shirt, sneakers and a hat. Bring a water bottle, sunscreen and a dry shirt. No practice July 4th. Athletes may attend makeup class during another learn-to-row session. Find out what the fun is all about!

* You may register separately for more than one session, at a discounted rate of $250 per additional session. There is not a sibling discount for this program. Please only use the DISCOUNTED registration option for each subsequent session



