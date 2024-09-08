2024 Learn to Row Summer

Dates:
Session 1 7/1 - 7/12/24
Session 2: 7/15-7/26/24
Session 3: 7/29-8/9/24 (Held only if needed)
Session 4: 8/19-8/30/24
Time: Monday-Friday, 8:30-11:30 am.
Cost: $300
Location: Niskayuna Boathouse, Aqueduct Park (corner of Balltown and Aquaduct Rd.)
Athletes should wear shorts, tee shirt, sneakers and a hat. Bring a water bottle, sunscreen and a dry shirt. No practice July 4th. Athletes may attend makeup class during another learn-to-row session. Find out what the fun is all about!
* You may register separately for more than one session, at a discounted rate of $250 per additional session. There is not a sibling discount for this program. Please only use the DISCOUNTED registration option for each subsequent session
Medical Forms: The FNR Medical Authorization Form must be completed before the first day of practice. Rowers are not allowed to participate until the completed form is submitted. The form is found here: https://forms.gle/fTbRbkpitJUYWzno6
*FNR reserves the right to cancel a program or session if minimum participation numbers are not met.
We look forward to having you join the Niskayuna Rowing