Thunder Royal 13U Booster Baseball Raffle

1 TICKET 🎟️ entry to win an unforgettable Braves Experience! ⚾ 1 Ticket to Enter our raffle for just $25 per entry to score an amazing trip to see the Atlanta Braves take on the team of your choice! What’s Included? -Game Tickets to cheer on the Braves in person (Valued up to $550) -2 Night Hotel Stay near the stadium. -$100 Gas Card to fuel your trip! Don’t miss this chance to enjoy an incredible day of baseball while supporting the MCSZ Thunder Royal 13U team. Enter now and make your dream of seeing the Braves live come true! 🍀⚾

1 TICKET 🎟️ entry to win an unforgettable Braves Experience! ⚾ 1 Ticket to Enter our raffle for just $25 per entry to score an amazing trip to see the Atlanta Braves take on the team of your choice! What’s Included? -Game Tickets to cheer on the Braves in person (Valued up to $550) -2 Night Hotel Stay near the stadium. -$100 Gas Card to fuel your trip! Don’t miss this chance to enjoy an incredible day of baseball while supporting the MCSZ Thunder Royal 13U team. Enter now and make your dream of seeing the Braves live come true! 🍀⚾

More details...