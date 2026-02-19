50/50 Fundraiser Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
One single raffle ticket
Get 3 raffle tickets for $20.
Save a total of $1 compared to buying a single ticket.
Get 5 raffle tickets for $32.
Save a total of $3 compared to buying a single ticket.
Get 10 raffle tickets for $65.
Save a total of $5 compared to buying a single ticket.
Get 15 raffle tickets for $98.
Save a total of $7 compared to buying a single ticket.
Get 20 raffle tickets for $130.
Save a total of $10 compared to buying a single ticket.
You get 25 raffle tickets for $165, PLUS 3 EXTRA TICKETS FOR FREE for a total of 28 tickets.
Save over $30 including the value of the free tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!