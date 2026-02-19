Well of Worship Global

Well of Worship Global

About this raffle

50/50 Fundraiser Raffle

One Single Ticket
$7

One single raffle ticket

Three Ticket Bundle
$20
This includes 3 tickets

Get 3 raffle tickets for $20.

Save a total of $1 compared to buying a single ticket.

5 Ticket Bundle
$32
This includes 5 tickets

Get 5 raffle tickets for $32.

Save a total of $3 compared to buying a single ticket.

10 Ticket Bundle
$65
This includes 10 tickets

Get 10 raffle tickets for $65.

Save a total of $5 compared to buying a single ticket.

15 Ticket Bundle
$98
This includes 15 tickets

Get 15 raffle tickets for $98.

Save a total of $7 compared to buying a single ticket.

20 Ticket Bundle
$130
This includes 20 tickets

Get 20 raffle tickets for $130.

Save a total of $10 compared to buying a single ticket.

25 Ticket Bundle
$165
This includes 25 tickets

You get 25 raffle tickets for $165, PLUS 3 EXTRA TICKETS FOR FREE for a total of 28 tickets.


Save over $30 including the value of the free tickets.

