The annual annual SVAA scholarship banquet is our largest fund-raiser.





Social hour at 5 p.m., Dinner at 6. Program to follow.





This year’s 50-year class, to be honored is the Class of 1974, along with inducting our 2024 Wall of Fame recipient.





A silent auction and 50/50 drawing will be held, with all proceeds going to benefit scholarships and our SV schools.