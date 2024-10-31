Holiday Faux Stained Glass

Ticket includes instruction and all supplies to create your faux stained glass painting with one of 5 templates. Verification of membership will be checked at the event. Membership can be purchased at the event to be able to use this discounted ticket. Membership can also be purchased in advance here https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/c3c455fd-4e95-4a40-9382-a9c3885561f8
Non-Member Ticket
$20
Ticket includes instruction and all supplies to create your faux stained glass painting with one of 5 templates.
Custom Design Ticket
$30
Work with Instructor Julie to create your own custom template in advance of the class! Deadline for this ticket is 11/11 to allow time for correspondence and designing.
