First Annual Colors for Healing Gala

This ticket admits one person to the Colors for Healing Gala on October 14th, 2023.
Table Sponsor — Teal Level
$2,500
This ticket admits eight people to the Colors for Healing Gala on October 14th, 2023, and includes the purchaser's name in the program, as well as on screen, at the gala.
Table Sponsor — Magenta Level
$3,500
This ticket admits ten people to the Colors for Healing Gala on October 14th, 2023, and includes the purchaser's name in the program, as well as on screen, at the gala.
Table Sponsor — Gold Level
$5,000
This ticket admits fourteen people to the Colors for Healing Gala on October 14th, 2023, includes the purchaser's name in the program, on screen, and on signage at the gala.
Presenting Sponsor
$15,000
This ticket admits twenty-one people to the Colors for Healing Gala on October 14th, 2023, and includes the purchaser's name:
• In the program
• On screen
• In every event email
• Acknowledged aloud at the gala
• Opportunity to show custom commercial or video acknowledging contribution to community
Title Sponsor
$25,000
This ticket admits thirty people to the Colors for Healing Gala on October 14th, 2023, and includes the purchaser's name:
• In the program
• On screen
• In every event email
• Acknowledged aloud at the gala
• Opportunity to show custom commercial or video acknowledging contribution to community
• Opportunity to present 5 to 10 minute speech at the gala in front of 200+ attendees
