Workshop 1 of Kennen Butler’s Bridge City

General Admission to First Workshop on November 9th at Artsville.
*Note: If you need financial assistance, please complete this form to receive a code for free admission: https://www.americanlegacytheatre.org/ticket-assistance
General Admission – First & Second Workshops
$35
General Admission to the First Workshop on November 9th at Artsville – AND – $5 off pre-sale ticket to the Second Workshop – date and location to be designated.
Family & Friend Supporter
$65
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 tickets to the First Workshop on November 9th at Artsville and special recognition as a proud supporter of American Legacy Theatre in the workshop program.
Family & Friend Supporter – First & Second Workshops
$100
2 tickets to the First Workshop on November 9th at Artsville – AND 2 pre-sale tickets to the Second Workshop – date and location to be designated – special recognition as a proud support of American Legacy Theatre in the workshop program.
Brand Partner
$500
2 tickets to the First Workshop on November 9th at Artsville – AND 2 pre-sale tickets to the Second Workshop – date and location to be designated – special recognition as a proud support of American Legacy Theatre in the workshop program, our website, and advertising.
