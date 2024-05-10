Membership - Pay-by-Check

The leaves of a tree harness the sun’s energy that allows and encourages it to grow and thrive. The energy that a family provides can do the same for an organization like Earth Spirit. We acknowledge that everyone’s family is unique, so we have tried to be accommodating when creating this level of membership. For our purposes, a family is defined as two adults and any children 18 and under in your “household.” At this membership level... 1. Public Programs are FREE for you and your immediate family to attend! (Immediate family is defined as up to two adults and all children/grandchildren within a household). 2. You receive admittance to special member’s only programs! 3. You receive a subscription to our seasonal digital newsletter (Will be sent to the email address on file). 4. You receive early access to Excursion’s registration! 5. You receive admittance to our annual member picnic for you and your immediate family

The leaves of a tree harness the sun’s energy that allows and encourages it to grow and thrive. The energy that a family provides can do the same for an organization like Earth Spirit. We acknowledge that everyone’s family is unique, so we have tried to be accommodating when creating this level of membership. For our purposes, a family is defined as two adults and any children 18 and under in your “household.” At this membership level... 1. Public Programs are FREE for you and your immediate family to attend! (Immediate family is defined as up to two adults and all children/grandchildren within a household). 2. You receive admittance to special member’s only programs! 3. You receive a subscription to our seasonal digital newsletter (Will be sent to the email address on file). 4. You receive early access to Excursion’s registration! 5. You receive admittance to our annual member picnic for you and your immediate family

More details...