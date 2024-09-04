Support The Legal Kid Foundation: Online Silent Auction at the TLKF Golf Invitational!
Luxury Getaway to Hammock Cove Antigua – 7-10 Nights for Up
$2,100
Starting bid
Discover the ultimate Caribbean escape at Hammock Cove Antigua, an adults-only paradise offering 7 to 10 nights of upscale luxury for up to 6 guests in 3 private villas. Nestled along the turquoise waters of the Caribbean and adjacent to the breathtaking Devil’s Bridge National Park, this exclusive retreat offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.
Your private villas feature personal plunge pools, stunning views, and a dedicated Guest Ambassador to ensure your every desire is met. Whether it's lounging by the pool, playing a round of pickleball, or exploring the natural beauty of Antigua, this unforgettable experience promises impeccable service and world-class amenities.
With up to three villas included, it's the perfect vacation for a group of friends or a couple's getaway. Indulge in gourmet dining, premium beverages (including alcohol), and an array of resort activities that will leave you feeling refreshed and pampered.
Approximate Retail Value: $5,700
Don’t miss this chance to bid on a dream vacation! (Please note: A required all-inclusive nightly supplement, plus tax/service per person, which covers all dining, beverages – including alcohol – and resort activities.)
Oceanview Escape in Antigua: 7 -10 Nights for Up to 6 People
$1,800
Starting bid
Indulge in a 7-10 night tropical getaway at the Pineapple Beach Club Antigua, a paradise perfect for couples, friends, or families looking to experience the beauty of the Caribbean. This package includes accommodations for up to 6 people (3 rooms, double occupancy) with breathtaking ocean views, surrounded by lush tropical gardens and a pristine quarter-mile stretch of white sand beach.
Discover the best of island life with all-inclusive amenities: savor gourmet meals at four dining venues, sip cocktails by the pool, and enjoy a variety of activities, including water sports, pickleball, fitness classes, and relaxing at the spa. Whether you’re exploring Antigua or lounging by one of the three freshwater pools, this resort is designed to cater to your every desire.
Approximate Value: $3150
Important Information: A required all-inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service fee per person applies. This covers all dining, drinks, and activities. An additional $25 per person per night surcharge applies for stays from Dec. 21–Jan. 3 and Feb. 1–24.
Treat yourself and your loved ones to an unforgettable luxury vacation at Pineapple Beach Club Antigua—an experience you'll cherish forever!
7-10 Night Private Island Escape at Palm Island Resort
$2,000
Starting bid
Escape to your own private paradise with 7-10 nights of accommodations for up to 6 adults (3 rooms, double occupancy) at the exclusive Palm Island Resort & Spa, a secluded 135-acre retreat on the southern tip of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
This adults-only haven offers 5 pristine white-sand beaches, stunning dining options, exciting water sports, scenic trails, tennis courts, a fitness center, and a pool with a waterfall. Indulge in relaxation at the beachfront spa while soaking in the beauty of this tropical escape.
Highlights of your stay include:
Secluded private island accommodations
Unlimited gourmet dining and beverages (including alcohol)
Access to water sports, tennis, fitness center, and more
Breathtaking beaches and a luxurious pool with a waterfall
A peaceful and unforgettable adults-only experience
Value: Approx. $4,500
Please note: A required all-inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service fee per person applies, covering all meals, drinks, and resort activities. An additional $25 per person, per night surcharge applies for stays between Dec. 21–Jan. 3 and Feb. 1–24.
Experience the ultimate in luxury and tranquility at Palm Island Resort & Spa—a dream vacation you won’t want to miss!
7-10 Night Adults-Only Escape at The Club Barbados
$2,200
Starting bid
Escape to paradise with a 7-10 night stay in a one-bedroom suite for up to 6 adults (3 rooms, double occupancy) at The Club Barbados Resort & Spa, located on the stunning west coast of Barbados. This adults-only retreat offers lush gardens, a 3-tier freshwater pool, tennis courts, a spa, and a fitness center—perfect for a relaxing and intimate Caribbean vacation.
Approximate value: $3,225
Please note: A required all-inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service fee per person applies, covering all dining, beverages, and resort activities. An additional $25 per person, per night surcharge applies for stays between Dec. 21–Jan. 3 and Feb. 1–24.
James Bond 007 Limited Edition 11×14 Shadow Box
$750
Starting bid
Celebrate the legacy of cinema's greatest spy with this rare and exclusive James Bond 007 Limited Edition 11×14 Shadow Box, signed by all six legendary actors who have portrayed the iconic 007. This collector’s piece is a tribute to decades of thrilling espionage, timeless style, and unforgettable moments.
Featuring authentic signatures from:
Sean Connery (the original Bond, d. 10/31/2020)
George Lazenby (Bond in On Her Majesty's Secret Service)
Roger Moore (the suave Bond, d. 5/23/2017)
Timothy Dalton (the intense Bond)
Pierce Brosnan (the sophisticated 90s Bond)
Daniel Craig (the modern, gritty Bond)
This limited edition piece captures the essence of each era of Bond, immortalizing the actors who brought this iconic character to life.
Authenticity Guaranteed: Each autograph has undergone a detailed forensic examination by an independent third-party firm. The item comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and counterfeit-proof holograms from Forensic Document Analysis and Examination Services (FDAES), ensuring the utmost credibility of your investment.
This is your chance to own a piece of James Bond history—an extraordinary keepsake that celebrates the timeless allure of 007. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or an avid collector, this shadow box is a statement of class, legacy, and the enduring impact of the world’s greatest secret agent.
Taylor Swift Signed “1989” Display with Pink Guitar
$1,100
Starting bid
Calling all Swifties and music lovers! This Taylor Swift “1989” Signed Photo Display with a Mini Pink Guitar is a show-stopping piece of memorabilia that any fan of the pop superstar will want in their collection.
This incredible display features:
An authentic autograph from Taylor Swift, one of the most celebrated artists of our time, who has taken the world by storm with her chart-topping albums, unforgettable tours, and massive influence in the music industry.
A vibrant mini pink guitar, a nod to Taylor’s signature style and the fun, colorful vibe of her “1989” era.
A beautifully framed, high-quality photo from the “1989” album era, capturing Taylor at one of the most iconic phases of her career as she transitioned from country star to global pop sensation.
This unique piece is perfect for any fan who wants to celebrate Taylor Swift’s meteoric rise and incredible impact on music and pop culture.
Authenticity Guaranteed: The autograph has been meticulously verified through forensic examination, and the item comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and counterfeit-proof holograms to ensure the signature is 100% genuine.
Don’t miss this opportunity to own a piece of Taylor Swift history—place your bid now and take home a collectible that will surely be the envy of any Swift fan!
Michael Jackson – “Thriller” Limited Edition Gold Record
$900
Starting bid
Celebrate the legacy of the King of Pop with this extremely limited edition Michael Jackson “Thriller” Gold Record Display, a must-have for any music lover or serious collector.
This stunning piece includes:
An 11×14 photo autographed by Michael Jackson (d. 6/25/2009), capturing the iconic artist during the height of his career.
A full-size 12″ Gold Record commemorating Thriller, the best-selling album of all time, featuring timeless hits like “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” and the legendary “Thriller.”
Custom-designed matting and a museum-quality gold frame are perfect for showcasing this extraordinary tribute to one of music’s greatest legends.
Authenticity Guaranteed: Michael Jackson’s autograph has been meticulously authenticated, and this item comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and counterfeit-proof holograms to ensure its genuine status.
With extremely limited quantities available, this collectible is a rare opportunity to own a piece of musical history. Don’t miss your chance to celebrate Michael Jackson’s unmatched contribution to pop music—place your bid today!
Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus Masters Flag
$1,400
Starting bid
Arnold Palmer & Jack Nicklaus Autographed Masters Flag Display
Extremely Rare Collectible
This exceptional, museum-quality piece showcases a Masters flag signed by two of golf’s greatest legends, Arnold Palmer (d. 9/25/2016) and Jack Nicklaus. Custom-framed in a luxurious cherry wood frame, the display also includes two official Masters patches, two vintage black-and-white photos of the champions, and two custom nameplates.
What makes this piece truly unique is the personal touch both icons added, with each autograph accompanied by the years they won the Masters. Arnold Palmer inscribed his victories from 1958, 1960, 1962, and 1964, while Jack Nicklaus marked his wins in 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, and 1986.
Authenticity Guaranteed: This piece is personally autographed by both Palmer and Nicklaus, with each signature meticulously verified. It comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and anti-counterfeit protection, ensuring its provenance and value.
With extremely limited quantities available, this rare masterpiece offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an iconic piece of golf history, celebrating the legacies of two of the sport’s greatest champions.
Dale Earnhardt, Sr. 11x14 Photo, Version B
$500
Starting bid
A Tribute to a Racing Legend
This stunning 11x14 photograph captures the iconic Dale Earnhardt, Sr., one of NASCAR's most legendary figures. Known as "The Intimidator," Earnhardt's fearless style and remarkable career made him a fan favorite and a racing legend. This professionally framed photo is perfect for motorsport enthusiasts and collectors alike, offering a timeless tribute to the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.
This certificate guarantees that the accompanying Dale Earnhardt, Sr. 11x14 Photo (Version B) is an authentic, high-quality collectible. The photo has been professionally produced and framed to the highest standards, ensuring its preservation and presentation value.
This piece will add history and excitement to any collection, serving as a reminder of Dale Earnhardt, Sr.’s enduring legacy in the world of racing.
Kobe Bryant (d. 1/26/2020) – Los Angeles Lakers Jersey
$1,900
Starting bid
Celebrate the legacy of the legendary Kobe Bryant with this exclusive Los Angeles Lakers Jersey, a must-have for any true basketball fan or collector. This rare and limited edition item includes:
A custom-designed jersey featuring Kobe Bryant’s iconic number, beautifully framed in a black frame with purple suede matting and a yellow outline—the official team colors of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Two official Lakers patches, adding authentic detail to this stunning display.
Two 8×10 inch photos of Kobe Bryant, each capturing the essence of his incredible career, all signed by Kobe himself.
This museum-quality piece not only honors Kobe Bryant’s extraordinary contributions to the game but also serves as a timeless tribute to one of the greatest players in NBA history.
Authenticity Guaranteed: Each autograph has been meticulously verified, and this item comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and counterfeit-proof holograms to ensure the signatures are genuine.
With only a limited quantity available, this is a rare opportunity to own a piece of basketball history. Place your bid now and secure a collectible that celebrates the enduring impact of Kobe Bryant’s legendary career.
Kobe Bryant (d. 1/26/2020) – Los Angeles Lakers Autographed
$950
Starting bid
Own a piece of basketball history with this extraordinary Kobe Bryant Autographed NBA Floorboard, a true collector’s gem for any Lakers fan or sports memorabilia enthusiast. This exclusive item features:
An authentic NBA floorboard, signed by the legendary Kobe Bryant, capturing the essence of the courts where he made his mark.
Custom-designed matting and a museum-quality frame, meticulously crafted to showcase the floorboard in all its glory.
A 6″ x 6″ photo of Kobe Bryant, perfectly complemented by the framed floorboard.
An authentic team logo patch from the Los Angeles Lakers adds a touch of official Lakers pride to the display.
Authenticity Guaranteed: Each autograph is verified through a detailed forensic examination, and this item includes a Certificate of Authenticity and counterfeit-proof holograms to confirm the genuine signature of Kobe Bryant.
With its exceptional craftsmanship and limited availability, this item is a rare opportunity to honor the legacy of one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Don’t miss your chance to own this remarkable piece of Kobe Bryant’s storied career—place your bid today!
LeBron James – Signed Authentic NBA Gold Basketball
$1,700
Starting bid
Celebrate the greatness of one of basketball’s all-time legends with this LeBron James Signed Authentic Wilson NBA Gold Edition Commemorative Basketball. This limited-quantity item is a must-have for collectors and fans of the NBA icon. Key features include:
Authentic Wilson NBA Gold Edition Basketball commemorates LeBron James' incredible career.
Hand-signed by LeBron James in bold black marker, showcasing his unmistakable autograph.
Encased in a sleek display case with a stunning black-on-gold engraved nameplate, ensuring it stands out as a premium piece in any collection.
Authenticity Guaranteed: Each item undergoes a rigorous authentication process, and this basketball includes a Certificate of Authenticity and counterfeit-proof holograms.
This striking basketball is more than just memorabilia—it's a tribute to the legacy of LeBron James and the sport he’s helped define. Add this exclusive piece to your collection and honor a living legend by placing your bid today!
Lionel Messi Autographed Argentina Soccer Jersey
$1,950
Starting bid
Own a piece of soccer history with this Lionel Messi Autographed Argentina Soccer Jersey, commemorating the legendary career of one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen. This limited-edition jersey, personally signed by Messi, comes beautifully framed in triple-layered blue, gold, and white matting to showcase Argentina’s national pride. Encased in a museum-quality black frame, this exclusive display includes:
Two (2) Authentic Argentina AFA Team Patches
Two (2) 8x10 Action Photos of Messi dominating the field
A black-on-gold engraved nameplate for a striking finish
Complete with a Certificate of Authenticity and secure holograms for verification.
This iconic tribute to the global soccer superstar is more than memorabilia—it's a celebration of Messi’s unmatched talent and unforgettable moments on the world stage. Perfect for passionate fans and collectors alike, don’t miss your chance to score this masterpiece!
Michael Limited Edition Air Jordan 1 Sneaker, Series II
$1,950
Starting bid
This exclusive, limited edition pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers is personally autographed by basketball legend Michael Jordan himself. As 1 of only 23 signed pairs in existence, this is an incredibly rare opportunity for collectors and Jordan fans alike.
Authenticity Guaranteed: Each signature has been meticulously verified, and the item comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and anti-counterfeit protection, ensuring its provenance and value.
This is more than just a pair of sneakers—it's a piece of sports history, commemorating the legacy of one of basketball's greatest icons. A must-have for serious collectors and a centerpiece in any collection, this limited edition signed Air Jordan 1 is a true treasure for fans of the game.
Arnold Palmer Autographed Masters Flag Display
$1,100
Starting bid
Celebrate the legacy of Arnold Palmer, one of golf’s greatest legends, with this exclusive Masters Flag Display—a true collector’s masterpiece. This museum-quality item honors Palmer’s four iconic Masters Tournament victories and includes:
Autographed Masters Flag signed by Arnold Palmer himself
Replica Masters Badges from each of Palmer’s championship wins in 1958, 1960, 1962, and 1964
Two (2) Official Masters Patches
An Augusta National Golf Club Masters Scorecard
All are meticulously framed in a luxurious cherry wood frame.
This exclusive item is extremely limited in quantity and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity. Own a piece of golf history that immortalizes Palmer’s unmatched contributions to the sport, making this display a must-have for any golf aficionado or collector.
Tiger Woods Signed Masters Flag Display, Championship Badges
$1,000
Starting bid
Extremely Rare Collectible
This stunning, museum-quality display showcases a custom-framed Masters flag, featuring official badges from each of Tiger Woods' five historic Masters Championship victories. Encased in a luxurious cherry wood frame, the display also includes two official Masters patches, enhancing its exclusivity.
Authenticity Guaranteed: This piece is personally autographed by Tiger Woods, with each signature meticulously verified. It comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and anti-counterfeit protection, ensuring its provenance and value. This rare masterpiece offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an iconic piece of golf history, celebrating the legacy of one of the sport’s greatest champions.
Phil Mickelson Autographed Masters Flag Display – Limited E
$1,000
Starting bid
This is a truly one-of-a-kind, museum-quality display celebrating Phil Mickelson’s three iconic Masters victories (2004, 2006, and 2010).
The custom cherry wood frame includes:
(3) Replica Official Masters Badges from each win
(2) Official Masters Patches
(1) Augusta National Golf Club Masters Scorecard
Autographed by Phil Mickelson, this piece is a treasure for any golf fan or collector.
Extremely Limited Quantity Available.
Authenticity Guaranteed: Comes with a Certificate of Authenticity, ensuring the value and provenance of this rare item.
