2024 Elevate Your Hunt Camp, Mountain Grouse, MT

HerUpland Mountain Grouse Hunt Camp
Sept 25 - Sept 29, 2024 SW Montana
Experience the thrill and beauty of upland hunting three species of mountain grouse in southwestern Montana with HerUpland's exclusive "Elevate Your Hunt Camp." Designed for both novices eager to learn and seasoned hunters aiming to enhance their skills, this five-day camp is a deep dive into the art of upland hunting.
Camp Highlights:
- Professional Wingshooting Instruction: Begin your journey with 4 hours of professional instruction in wingshooting techniques, shotgun fit, and safe handling practices to ensure you're well-prepared for the field.
- Comprehensive Skills Seminars: Our curriculum includes seminars on shotgun patterning, using onX Hunt for navigation, foraging, plant identification, selecting the right upland gear, vehicle maintenance, shotgun cleaning, processing game birds, and much more.
- Engaging Discussions and Workshops: Join us for enlightening discussions on hunting ethics and conservation principles. The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (MT FWP) will provide insights on hunting regulations and bear safety, while an upland biologist will share knowledge on mountain grouse biology and habitat.
- Hands-On Hunting Experience: Apply what you've learned in a real-world setting with two days of wild bird hunting on public lands with experienced bird dogs and Field MentHers to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.
Additional Information:
- Dog Policy: Participants may bring one dog, provided it meets our safety and comfort guidelines, including being crated in cabins and leashed on camp grounds. Review our FAQs for detailed requirements.
- Physical Requirements: The camp involves hiking through thick cover and mountain elevations. Prospective participants should assess their physical readiness for such activities.
Whether you dream of taking up upland hunting or wish to refine your skills, HerUpland's "Elevate Your Hunt Camp" offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn from experts committed to excellence and respect for nature. Join us for an unforgettable adventure in the heart of Montana's breathtaking landscapes.
Please Note: This is not a dog training camp. Before deciding to bring your dog, ensure they are suitable for the camp's activities and environment. Check our FAQs for more details on dog requirements and the physical aspects of the camp.
Species:
Mountain Grouse
Dusky Grouse
Ruffed Grouse
Spruce Grouse
Registration:
Registration Includes:
Skill Seminars:
Shotgun cleaning
Gamebird cleaning
Upland Bird Biology and Identification
Plant/Habitat Identification
Upland Hunting Gear
Shotgun Patterning and Chokes
Lead-free Ammunition
onX Navigation
Shotgun fit, eye dominance, shooting
Ethics of Hunting and Concepts of Conservation
Instruction:
Itinerary:
Wednesday:
4pm check-in
6pm Dinner
7pm Fireside Chat
Thursday:
7am Breakfast & Firearm Safety
8-12pm: Shooting and Seminars
12-1pm: Lunch
1-5pm: Shooting and Seminars
6pm: Dinner
7pm MT FWP Rules & Regulations
Friday:
7-8am: Breakfast, Bird Dog Parade & Group Photo
8-12pm: Shooting and Seminars
12-1pm: Lunch
1-5pm: Shooting and Seminars
6pm: Dinner and Canine Field First Aid w/ Veterinarian
Fireside Chat & Scout
Please thoroughly read our FAQ section before completing this registration.
Information packets, pre-camp virtual sessions, and additional information will be sent after registration.
Cancellation Policy – Unless otherwise noted in event registration form, our general policy is:
- 90 days before the event, full refund minus 10% transaction fee
- 60 days before the event, 50% refund
- No refund less than 60 days before the event