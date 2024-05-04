A Deeper Dive Women's Empowerment

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About this event
Norcross, GA 30092, USA
Access to all empowerment sessions and discussions
• Opportunity to connect and network with other attendees
• Empowerment activities and guided conversations
• A welcoming space for encouragement, healing, and growth
Come ready to engage, be inspired, and take a deeper dive into strengthening your emotional mindset.
Seats may be limited, so secure your spot and bring a friend to share in this empowering experience.
Priority check-in and reserved seating
• Exclusive VIP welcome gift
• Access to a special networking moment with speakers or hosts
• Complimentary refreshments
• All benefits included with General Admission
This upgraded experience allows you to enjoy the event with added comfort while connecting more deeply with the empowering message and community.
VIP seating is limited, so reserve your VIP experience early.
$
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