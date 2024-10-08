What’s in Each Kit?
Each grass kit includes:
- Expanding soil bricks
- Grass seeds
- A growing tray
- Watering tool
- Instructions for easy use
- A handwritten message of support
"In speaking with a former soldier, he told
me that when he was deployed in the Middle East, he missed the simple comfort of feeling lush green grass under his feet.So he asked his Dad to send grass seeds and grew his own patch in a container that fit under his bunk. After a long day, he would sit down, take off his socks and boots, and rest his feet in the grass with his eyes closed, reminding himself of home. I thought to myself that every deployed service member should have access to that type of comfort. And then I thought, you know what, everyone should. Soldiers far from home, families separated by distance, people suffering from stress and depression, children who are dealing with difficult situations or anyone who simply wants a moment to feel grounded and at peace. And so Project Green Soles was born."
—Shelja Touri. Founder, DEON
-> Why grass?
Research shows that direct contact with grass through Grounding can:
•Improve sleep quality
•Decrease inflammation
•Reduce stress and anxiety
•Enhance focus and mental clarity
Imagine this: a small patch of green, right under the feet of those serving far from home. Every patch tells a story, a personal connection to the earth that grounds them in the comfort and familiarity they sorely miss.
Support Project Green Soles
Project Green Soles offers grass patch kits to active duty troops, veterans and individuals separated by distance, and others to help them connect with nature for comfort. This initiative is led by local students as part of DEON's youth development program called Ambassadors for change- visit www.deon4change.org/youth.
All proceeds are reinvested into youth programs and resources after the costs of kits are covered.
We are able to send kits to those serving through our partnership with Operation Yellow SJ Ribbon, to recipients across the USA.
We wish to acknowledge our current sponsors and donors who have made this possible.
www.deon4change.org/youth
[email protected]
