Rise & Shine Breakfast: 25th Anniversary Auction

Relive the fun of the 2023 KC Chiefs Superbowl Victory from the comfort of your own home! This Championship Football is signed by the Victory Chiefs team from the 2023 Superbowl. The football comes in a memorabilia display case and includes confetti from the field following the celebration.
4 tickets to the Negro Leagues Museum
$50
Enjoy an afternoon at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. This item is 4 tickets for admission to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Tickets are good through December 31, 2024.
Set of 10 pieces of art created by FPA Summer Youth
$300
Created from the hands of our talented summer youth cohort, this item is a set of 10 framed handmade prints created by local teens. These prints are signed and framed for preservation.
Two Tickets to the KC Rep Show
$200
Enjoy a night at the theater! Redeem these two tickets for any show in the current season.
Transformational Coaching Session with Don Carter
$350
Experience a transformational coaching session with Don Carter, a leader in personal development and mindset coaching. In this powerful one-on-one session, Don will guide you through a focused exploration of a specific challenge, helping you uncover the root of the issue and develop a customized action plan. This session includes personalized support and follow-up to ensure you’re on track to achieve lasting change.
Creative Vision to Launch Package with Cynthia Fails
$375
Ready to bring your creative project to life? Work directly with Cynthia Fails, a cultivator of authentic living and Founder & CEO of LaunchCrate Publishing, to turn your idea into a tangible reality. During a personalized 90-minute session, Cynthia will help you unlock your creative potential by refining your vision—whether it’s a book, business, or another innovative project—and developing an actionable plan to move it forward. Combining coaching, leadership, and personal development, Cynthia ensures you leave not only with a plan but with the confidence to execute it. Plus, you’ll receive a follow-up Launch Consultation to equip you with the tools and insight needed to successfully bring your project into the world.
KC Current Memorabilia
$100
Support your local team, with a KC Current Scarf and two signed player cards.
Glass Iris Figurine
$250
A glass blown iris figurine made by Belger Arts Glass Annex. This piece was commissioned in honor of Front Porch Alliances 25th Anniversary.
