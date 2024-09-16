Rise & Shine Breakfast: 25th Anniversary Auction

Ready to bring your creative project to life? Work directly with Cynthia Fails, a cultivator of authentic living and Founder & CEO of LaunchCrate Publishing, to turn your idea into a tangible reality. During a personalized 90-minute session, Cynthia will help you unlock your creative potential by refining your vision—whether it’s a book, business, or another innovative project—and developing an actionable plan to move it forward. Combining coaching, leadership, and personal development, Cynthia ensures you leave not only with a plan but with the confidence to execute it. Plus, you’ll receive a follow-up Launch Consultation to equip you with the tools and insight needed to successfully bring your project into the world.

