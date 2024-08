Please come out and join the EastHCLC Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. for our annual Crawfish Boil Fundraiser! We invite you, your family, and friends to enjoy a great day of fun and entertainment. Expect games, music, and a great time under a covered pavilion at Alexander Deussen Park located on Lake Houston at 12303 Sonnier St. Houston, Texas, 77044. Your attendance will benefit scholarships and chapter projects in our area.