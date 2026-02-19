Hosted by

Oman Temple No 72 Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Of The Mystic Shrine

About this event

House of Oman Joint Ball

805 Health Park Blvd

Grand Blanc, MI 48439, USA

Advance Registration
$100
Available until Jul 1

SAVE 25 DOLLARS WITH EARLY PURCHASE!


Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Regular Registration
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Souvenir Journal - Inside Front Cover
$150

Email souvenir journal submissions to:


Please be sure all names and titles are spelled correctly

 

All ads must be PRINT-READY, and in one of the following formats PDF (PREFERRED), JPG, PNG format

 

Ad creation (customization) is available if needed for an additional $25.

 

Any ad design questions, please contact:

Souvenir Journal - Outside Back Cover
$150

Email souvenir journal submissions to:


Please be sure all names and titles are spelled correctly

 

All ads must be PRINT-READY, and in one of the following formats PDF (PREFERRED), JPG, PNG format

 

Ad creation (customization) is available if needed for an additional $25.

 

Any ad design questions, please contact:

Souvenir Journal - Inside Back Cover
$150

Email souvenir journal submissions to:


Please be sure all names and titles are spelled correctly

 

All ads must be PRINT-READY, and in one of the following formats PDF (PREFERRED), JPG, PNG format

 

Ad creation (customization) is available if needed for an additional $25.

 

Any ad design questions, please contact:

Souvenir Journal - Full Page
$100

Email souvenir journal submissions to:


Please be sure all names and titles are spelled correctly

 

All ads must be PRINT-READY, and in one of the following formats PDF (PREFERRED), JPG, PNG format

 

Ad creation (customization) is available if needed for an additional $25.

 

Any ad design questions, please contact:

Souvenir Journal - Half Page
$75

Email souvenir journal submissions to:


Please be sure all names and titles are spelled correctly

 

All ads must be PRINT-READY, and in one of the following formats PDF (PREFERRED), JPG, PNG format

 

Ad creation (customization) is available if needed for an additional $25.

 

Any ad design questions, please contact:

Souvenir Journal - Quarter Page
$60

Email souvenir journal submissions to:


Please be sure all names and titles are spelled correctly

 

All ads must be PRINT-READY, and in one of the following formats PDF (PREFERRED), JPG, PNG format

 

Ad creation (customization) is available if needed for an additional $25.

 

Any ad design questions, please contact:

Ad Creation (INDIVIDUAL AD MUST ALSO BE PURCHASED)
$25
Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!