14th Annual Harper BBQ Cook-Off

One entry fee covers all four meat categories (Ribs, Brisket, Chicken, Pork Butt).
Jackpot Categories NOT Included in Entry Fee and must be paid separately. Entry Fee includes 4% credit card processing fee.
One entry fee covers all four meat categories (Ribs, Brisket, Chicken, Pork Butt).
Jackpot Categories NOT Included in Entry Fee and must be paid separately. Entry Fee includes 4% credit card processing fee.
Jackpot Category - Beans
$26
This is a Jackpot Category for BEANS only. Payout for 1st Place only. Entry fee includes 4% credit card processing fee.
This is a Jackpot Category for BEANS only. Payout for 1st Place only. Entry fee includes 4% credit card processing fee.
Jackpot Category - Chili
$26
This is a Jackpot Category for CHILI only. Payout for 1st Place only. Entry fee includes 4% credit card processing fee.
This is a Jackpot Category for CHILI only. Payout for 1st Place only. Entry fee includes 4% credit card processing fee.
Jackpot Category - Youth Ribs
$26
This is a Jackpot Category for Youth Ribs only. Cooks must be between the ages of 7 and 17 years of age. Entry fee includes 4% credit card processing fee.
This is a Jackpot Category for Youth Ribs only. Cooks must be between the ages of 7 and 17 years of age. Entry fee includes 4% credit card processing fee.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!