At Home Learning - Seed Starting

Hey there, sprout scouts! Ever wondered how to be a seed detective and find out which of your seeds are ready to grow into mighty plants? It's time to unlock the mystery of the germination rate! First, gather your seed suspects. How many are you starting with? Keep count! Now, tuck them into a cozy bag for a week-long nap under a paper towel blanket. When the week's up, sneak a peek! How many have sprung to life?

