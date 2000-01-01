Fan Combo - 2025

SWSAD wants fans to come watch the softball tournament in Northwest Arkansas (NWA).



A few key notes to keep in mind:

One ticket/combo per person but can purchase up to 10, names will be required to enter.

Adult ages 17 and older

Kids under 17 are free but will require 1 Parent or Guardian signature, must be present and attending tournament.

Unlimited visit to softball fields.

Fan Ticket(s) cannot be exchanged/transferable or refunded.

If getting a ticket, you can pay using this form. Under the Order box, you can change the option under "Support the 100% free platform we use!" message. If you choose "Other" and enter 0, you will only have to pay the total amount. This option allows you to donate the difference to Zeffy and is entirely optional.





If you have any questions , please feel free to contact us at [email protected].