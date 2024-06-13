Roane County Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Roane County Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Sales closed

Roane County Chamber of Commerce Silent Auction Fundraiser

Pick-up location

216 Market St, Spencer, WV 25276, USA

Family Fun Night! item
Family Fun Night!
$20

Starting bid

This auction item includes: -4 tickets for box seats to any 2024 Dirty Birds home game -Voucher for one round of mini golf for 4 people at any 2024 Dirty Birds home game -5 free 1-topping personal pan pizzas from Pizza Hut -$15 Taco Bell gift card -Short Story Brewing merchandise: 2 tshirts, 1 tumbler, 2 decals, 4 coozies Estimated Value: $200
Date Night Basket item
Date Night Basket
$20

Starting bid

This auction item includes: -$100 gift certificates to Route 33 Steakhouse -3 bottles of wine Estimated value: $150
For the Ladies item
For the Ladies
$20

Starting bid

This auction item includes: -$25 gift certificate to Trina's Colorful Creations -2 gift certificates for one permanent jewelry silver bracelet by Stacey Batten -$25 gift card to WV Artisan Market Estimated value: $150
The Works item
The Works
$20

Starting bid

This auction item includes: -$50 gift card to Hardman's -$50 gift card to Cash Saver -$100 gift certificate to Route 33 Steakhouse -Gift certificate for one oil change at D&D Motor Care Estimated value: $250
Night Out item
Night Out
$20

Starting bid

This auction item includes -Growler and gift card for Charleston NanoBrewery -Basket from Bullock Distillery: --$50 gift card --2 tumbler glasses --Cranberry old fashioned mix --Decals --Coasters Estimated value: $150
For Your Furry Friend item
For Your Furry Friend
$20

Starting bid

This auction item includes: -$25 gift certificate to The Barking Lot -PetAmi insulated pet tote -2 pet bowls -1 leash -1 pet blanket -1 dog toy -1 bag of dog treats -1 dog life jacket Estimated value: $150
Food and Golf Basket item
Food and Golf Basket
$20

Starting bid

This auction item includes: -$25 gift card to the Fairplain Yacht Club -1 hair cut at Fantastic Sam's -Foursome, cart and greens fees at Berry Hills Country Club Estimated value: $400
Beach Life item
Beach Life
$20

Starting bid

This auction item includes: -1 MTI daytripper life jacket -1 tote bag -1 travel checklist journal -1 notebook -1 packing checklist -1 mermaid scales bath soak -1 shower steamer -1 coconut cream sea salt hair spray -1 tropical getaway mist -1 turtle necklace -1 starfish bracelet -1 starfish pin -1 set of sun earrings -1 beach life hat -1 protective case -1 island coconut candle -1 passport holder -1 pair of aloe socks -1 cell phone wallet pocket -1 set of packing cubes -1 lightweight scarf Estimated value: $150
For the Adventurers item
For the Adventurers
$20

Starting bid

This auction item includes: -1 Khimera universal pfd -2 Canyon V youth size life jackets -1 MTI vibe in adult large/x-large Estimated value: $540

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!