Roane County Chamber of Commerce Silent Auction Fundraiser

This auction item includes:
-4 tickets for box seats to any 2024 Dirty Birds home game
-Voucher for one round of mini golf for 4 people at any 2024 Dirty Birds home game
-5 free 1-topping personal pan pizzas from Pizza Hut
-$15 Taco Bell gift card
-Short Story Brewing merchandise: 2 tshirts, 1 tumbler, 2 decals, 4 coozies
Estimated Value: $200
Date Night Basket
$20
Starting bid
This auction item includes:
-$100 gift certificates to Route 33 Steakhouse
-3 bottles of wine
Estimated value: $150
For the Ladies
$20
Starting bid
This auction item includes:
-$25 gift certificate to Trina's Colorful Creations
-2 gift certificates for one permanent jewelry silver bracelet by Stacey Batten
-$25 gift card to WV Artisan Market
Estimated value: $150
The Works
$20
Starting bid
This auction item includes:
-$50 gift card to Hardman's
-$50 gift card to Cash Saver
-$100 gift certificate to Route 33 Steakhouse
-Gift certificate for one oil change at D&D Motor Care
Estimated value: $250
Night Out
$20
Starting bid
This auction item includes
-Growler and gift card for Charleston NanoBrewery
-Basket from Bullock Distillery:
--$50 gift card
--2 tumbler glasses
--Cranberry old fashioned mix
--Decals
--Coasters
Estimated value: $150
For Your Furry Friend
$20
Starting bid
This auction item includes:
-$25 gift certificate to The Barking Lot
-PetAmi insulated pet tote
-2 pet bowls
-1 leash
-1 pet blanket
-1 dog toy
-1 bag of dog treats
-1 dog life jacket
Estimated value: $150
Food and Golf Basket
$20
Starting bid
This auction item includes:
-$25 gift card to the Fairplain Yacht Club
-1 hair cut at Fantastic Sam's
-Foursome, cart and greens fees at Berry Hills Country Club
Estimated value: $400
Beach Life
$20
Starting bid
This auction item includes:
-1 MTI daytripper life jacket
-1 tote bag
-1 travel checklist journal
-1 notebook
-1 packing checklist
-1 mermaid scales bath soak
-1 shower steamer
-1 coconut cream sea salt hair spray
-1 tropical getaway mist
-1 turtle necklace
-1 starfish bracelet
-1 starfish pin
-1 set of sun earrings
-1 beach life hat
-1 protective case
-1 island coconut candle
-1 passport holder
-1 pair of aloe socks
-1 cell phone wallet pocket
-1 set of packing cubes
-1 lightweight scarf
Estimated value: $150
For the Adventurers
$20
Starting bid
This auction item includes:
-1 Khimera universal pfd
-2 Canyon V youth size life jackets
-1 MTI vibe in adult large/x-large
Estimated value: $540
