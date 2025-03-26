Jacoby Arts Center

Jacoby Arts Center

Become a supporting member!

Friends of Jacoby - Monthly Membership
$10

Renews monthly

Friends of Jacoby help to sustain the arts, through a monthly or yearly donation. Our friends recognize the vital role of art in our community. Friends of Jacoby get: -discounts and early access to programs via our monthly newsletter -invites to special Friend events -Member Sticker - available the next time you join us at Jacoby!
Friends of Jacoby - Yearly Membership
$100

Valid for one year

Artisan - Monthly Membership
$20

Renews monthly

Monthly Artisan Members are local makers, creatives and artists who help to sustain the arts, through a monthly donation. Artisan benefits include all of the above PLUS: -discounts and early access to vendor and artist opportunities via our monthly Artisan newsletter -promotion opportunities via our monthly Artisan Newsletter and Social Posts -invites to special Artisan events -Member Sticker - available the next time you join us at Jacoby!
Artisan - Yearly Membership
$200

Valid for one year

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!