Become a supporting member!

Monthly Artisan Members are local makers, creatives and artists who help to sustain the arts, through a monthly donation. Artisan benefits include all of the above PLUS: -discounts and early access to vendor and artist opportunities via our monthly Artisan newsletter -promotion opportunities via our monthly Artisan Newsletter and Social Posts -invites to special Artisan events -Member Sticker - available the next time you join us at Jacoby!

Monthly Artisan Members are local makers, creatives and artists who help to sustain the arts, through a monthly donation. Artisan benefits include all of the above PLUS: -discounts and early access to vendor and artist opportunities via our monthly Artisan newsletter -promotion opportunities via our monthly Artisan Newsletter and Social Posts -invites to special Artisan events -Member Sticker - available the next time you join us at Jacoby!

More details...