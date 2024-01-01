Change The Game 2024

Join Game Changers Foundation for our kickoff raffle! As a non-profit organization founded in 2023, our mission is to empower underprivileged youth to participate in local team sports. We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to experience the benefits of organized sports, regardless of their background.

The proceeds from this raffle will directly support our inaugural event, a 30-team parents and players flag football tournament. This tournament aims to not only raise awareness about our foundation but also create a platform for parents and players from teams across the Chicagoland area to interact with each other in a less competitive environment. By fostering positive relationships and camaraderie, we hope to create a smoother and more enjoyable season for everyone involved, minimizing the risk of tempers flaring.

The grand prize for our raffle is an amazing $1000! But that's not all - we are constantly adding more and more prizes to make this event even more exciting. Mark your calendars for August 1st at 5pm, when the raffle will take place. Don't miss your chance to win big and support a great cause!

By participating in our raffle, you not only have the opportunity to win fantastic prizes but also contribute to a worthy cause. Help us make a difference in the lives of underprivileged youth and promote the importance of team sports in our community. Join Game Changers Foundation and be a part of this game-changing event!