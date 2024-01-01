2024 Basketball Sponsor

Dear Potential Sponsor,





Midwest Athletic Association of the Deaf (MAAD) invites you to sponsor the 79th Annual Open & 36th Annual Women William N. Fraser Memorial Basketball Tournament which will be held on March 29-30, 2024 in Colorado Springs, CO.





MAAD is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit regional organization serving deaf and hard of hearing athletes in organized sports activities including annual regional tournaments. The organizational mission is to provide competitive-recreational programs that promote development of sportsmanship, leadership, social, and well-being. The MAAD region is nine states: Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.





Please review the attached sponsorship opportunities to find how MAAD can help you promote your company’s interests to the attendees. MAAD will promote the tournament and confirm sponsors leading up to and during the tournament. MAAD intends to market to potential fans and players in the entire region of nine Midwestern states and will incorporate sponsors into this campaign. This is an opportunity for MAAD and sponsors to work together to fulfill both mutual interests and needs.





Your support will not only help underwrite a portion of tournament costs, but you will have a unique opportunity to market to attendees and participants. Also, your support will help MAAD reach out to more youths. Thank you for considering this sponsorship request.





If you need any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected] or text me at 816-255-7191.





With warm regards,





Whitney Riney

MAAD Vice President

www.maad.org