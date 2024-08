Join us for "Terror on Hwy 127," presented by Haunt for a Cause! Experience spine-chilling scares and support local causes. Our haunted house will be open on 10/18, 10/19, 10/25, 10/26, and 10/31. Tickets are $15, but guests can enter for free on 10/18 by donating 3 non-perishable food items, new children's clothing, 2 new unwrapped children's gifts, or a gift card for local grocery stores ($10/person or $25/family of 4). All proceeds benefit those in need in the Middle Georgia area.