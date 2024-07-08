Side Porch Concert: Greg McDougal

Free ticket. Free will offering will be taken. Outdoor concert on the lawn of 7057 N County Rd 201 E, Pittsboro IN 46167. First gate: handicap parking. Second gate: general parking. Bring lawn chairs or blanket for seating. No smoking, vaping, alcohol.

Free ticket. Free will offering will be taken. Outdoor concert on the lawn of 7057 N County Rd 201 E, Pittsboro IN 46167. First gate: handicap parking. Second gate: general parking. Bring lawn chairs or blanket for seating. No smoking, vaping, alcohol.

More details...