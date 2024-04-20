Connected: A Great Lakes Reformed Conference

Join us April 20, 2024, for our next Great Lakes Reformed Conference:

Connected

Why hold all Christ’s people fondly in our hearts?





The conference will be 8:30am - 12:30pm at:

Oakland Hills Community Church

37150 W 8 Mile Road

Farmington Hills, MI 48335





There will be two lectures, a Q&A, light refreshments, and an exclusive book launch of Dr. Harrison Perkins book, Reformed Covenant Theology. Ticket prices are $10. Please note, if you have a discount code, you must purchase each ticket individually. There is limited seating at this event.

(There will be a networking lunch for unmarried singles following the conference. Register for the Single Mingle Luncheon when purchasing your ticket by April 10. Each individual will purchase their own lunch, attendees will be given more details after April 10.) Single Mingle registration is full, you can join the waiting list when you purchase your ticket.





About our speaker: Chris Larson, the President of Ligonier Ministries.

Chris Larson serves as the President and CEO of Ligonier Ministries, a role he has embraced since joining the team in 2004. Working closely alongside the late Dr. R.C. Sproul for many years, Chris has been instrumental in steering Ligonier's strategic outreach initiatives and managing daily operations with a commitment to faithfully upholding Dr. Sproul's theological vision. His transition from the educational and corporate sectors to Ligonier reflects his deep passion for the ministry's mission to proclaim the holiness of God among the nations through sound biblical teaching and resources. He and his wife, Jennifer, have five children and live in Central Florida.





Please reach out to [email protected] with any further questions.