FLY NEW ENGLAND FALL ADVENTURE - 2024 SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER





Would you help us raise funds to help women of all ages on their aviation journey? Do you like cool prizes? Do you like to fly? Do you support our pledge that 100% of funds raised will go directly to the women awarded aviation scholarships? are you human? If the answer is "Yes" to any one of these questions, then read on! ......





NOTE: To participate, you do not need to be a Pilot, nor female, nor do you need to visit any of the designated airports, you do need to be human however :)

















Here is how it works.





Each ticket is a $25 donation to our Fundraiser. Buy as many tickets as you like - each $25 ticket will be entered into the drawing for fabulous donated prizes. For details of prizes, visit our website: [Insert URL to Prize Info]. The Prize Drawing and Awards Celebration will be held at the Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport (SFM) on October 26th at [TIME??]. [Insert Map Link???]





Here is the FUN part - if you buy at least (1) ticket, and if you then decide to FLY to one or more of our designated New England airports between September 14th - October 14th, 2024, we will award you FREE bonus tickets. Bonus tickets will be entered into the drawing, giving your more chances to win those fabulous prizes. The more airports you visit, the more bonus tickets you will be awarded - you simply send us an email - see the validation process following this table:





**BONUS Tickets will not be awarded after October 14th, 2024. However, you will still be able to PURCHASE additional tickets until [TBD]





How to Validate your Flight to one or more designated airport(s):

Make at least (1) Donation on this (Zeffy) fundraising site, i.e. at least (1) Ticket. Fly to one of the designated airports - BAF, AQW, GBR, PSM, 7B3 or SFM between September 14 - October 14, 2024. Take a photo of yourself at the airport, or send a screenshot of your ForeFlight (or other EFB) screen showing flight track. Include evidence of the date. Using THE SAME EMAIL you entered when first buying a ticket(s), send an email to [Insert email address here] and be sure to include the proof as described in step 3 above. You many send a single email with proof of multiple airport visits, or send emails individually. As long as we can match the email with the email used to purchase your ticket(s), we will award you additional tickets according to the table above. NOTE: Multiple visits to the same airport will not qualify you more than once for bonus tickets. You will be notified by email each time you are awarded a bonus ticket(s).







