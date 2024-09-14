Dog Walk, Festival & Fundraiser





In special remembrance of the late Dr. Joel Borkow and Christine Davis Fogle.





The Fifteenth Annual Bandshell Bark

Dog Walk & Festival

Saturday, September 14, 2024

(September 28th is the rain date)

10 A.M. to 3 P.M.

10A.M. Walker & Contest Registration

11 A.M. Walk begins

11:30-3:00 P.M.- Finish Line Festival

12 -2:15 P.M. Weiner Dog Races and Weiner Dog Wannabe Races, Pet Contests & Demonstrations

2:30 P.M- Baskets of Chance Drawing

10 A.M- 3:00 P.M.- Pet Photo Opportunities, Vendors, Food & Fun & Baskets of Chance.





$10.00 pre-register by September 8th

$15.00 register after September 8th or on day of event!

An additional donation of $12.00 will get you an

Fifteenth Annual Bandshell Bark Commemorative T shirt.

All registered participants in the dog walk receive a bandanna for their dog.





As always proceeds from this event benefit the continued preservation of the Roxbury Park Bandshell with a portion of proceeds going to the Johnstown Police K 9 Unit, Humane Society of Cambria County and Humane Society of Somerset County.





The Fifteenth Annual Bandshell Bark begins with a stroll down the Red Carpet and

continues along a route approximately 2.5 miles (4 times around the park) on a

relatively level ground at Roxbury Park on Franklin Street. The walk ends with the

Finish Line Festival complete with dog contests, school team spirit contest, food and

refreshments, dog photo opportunities, and vendors of pet merchandise & services.

Pet Contest Categories include cutest canine, most mannered, best costume, most talented, best barker and longest kiss.





*walker registration form will need to be completed the day of the event.