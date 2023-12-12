Putt for a Purpose: You Matter 2 Charity Event

This package includes 6 golfer tickets for 3 hours of unlimited Topgolf play, Fajita Fiesta Buffet, Beverages, and access to our silent auction.
This package includes 6 golfer tickets for 3 hours of unlimited Topgolf play, Fajita Fiesta Buffet, Beverages, and access to our silent auction.
Adult Golf Ticket (16+)
$60
This ticket includes 3 hours of unlimited Topgolf play, Fajita Fiesta Buffet, Beverages, and access to our silent auction.
This ticket includes 3 hours of unlimited Topgolf play, Fajita Fiesta Buffet, Beverages, and access to our silent auction.
Child Golf Ticket (15 and under)
$30
This ticket includes 3 hours of unlimited Topgolf play, Fajita Fiesta Buffet, Beverages, and access to our silent auction.
All Child Golf tickets must be accompanied by an Adult Golf ticket and requires adult supervision at this event.
This ticket includes 3 hours of unlimited Topgolf play, Fajita Fiesta Buffet, Beverages, and access to our silent auction.
All Child Golf tickets must be accompanied by an Adult Golf ticket and requires adult supervision at this event.
Bright Future Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 18 tickets
This sponsorship level includes: Prestigious recognition as the “Presented By” sponsor | Company name/logo on event website and social media | Logo on flyer | 3 bays for 18 golfers | Signage at all buffet locations and lounge | Printed Promotional materials at each bay | Individualized Digital Ad at each bay
This sponsorship level includes: Prestigious recognition as the “Presented By” sponsor | Company name/logo on event website and social media | Logo on flyer | 3 bays for 18 golfers | Signage at all buffet locations and lounge | Printed Promotional materials at each bay | Individualized Digital Ad at each bay
Purposeful Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
This sponsorship level includes: Company name/logo on event website and social media | Logo on flyer | Signage at 2 bays | 2 bays for 12 golfers | Signage at lounge | Individualized Digital Ad at each bay
This sponsorship level includes: Company name/logo on event website and social media | Logo on flyer | Signage at 2 bays | 2 bays for 12 golfers | Signage at lounge | Individualized Digital Ad at each bay
Changemaker Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
This sponsorship package includes: Company name/logo on event website and social media | Logo on Flyer | Signage at 1 Bay | 1 bay for 6 golfers | Digital Ad at each bay
This sponsorship package includes: Company name/logo on event website and social media | Logo on Flyer | Signage at 1 Bay | 1 bay for 6 golfers | Digital Ad at each bay
Hope and Swing Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
This sponsorship package includes: 3 Adult Golfer Tickets | Company name on event website | Name on Flyer | Mention on Social Media | Digital Ad at each bay
This sponsorship package includes: 3 Adult Golfer Tickets | Company name on event website | Name on Flyer | Mention on Social Media | Digital Ad at each bay
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!